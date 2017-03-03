Uncle Maddio's Pizza in Buford GA "The remodeled Uncle Maddio’s features a brand-new menu design as well as new menu items to maximize operations, assist in guest decision-making and highlight flavor-forward offerings."

After extensive renovations and new ownership, Uncle Maddio's Pizza will re-open its Buford, Ga., restaurant on Friday, March 3, 2017. The restaurant is located at 3320 Buford Drive, Suite 40. In celebration of the opening, Uncle Maddio’s will serve free 9-inch three-topping pizza to guests in line from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 4.

The remodeled Uncle Maddio’s features a brand-new menu design as well as new menu items to maximize operations, assist in guest decision-making and highlight flavor-forward offerings. Designed to increase speed of service and simplify the ordering process, the menu board features a step-by-step guide for the “create-your-own” process, imagery of the hand-crafted salads and toasty Foldwiches, “Maddio Monday”, Maddio Meals (at select locations) and “Lunch in 8 Minutes.”

The Buford franchise owners, Briann and Melissa Welborn, are experienced franchisees who own the Uncle Maddio’s restaurant in Gainesville, Ga. Briann has more than 25 years of quick serve restaurant experience working with icon brands Subway, McDonald’s and Taco Bell. He also serves on the Uncle Maddio’s Franchisee Advisory Board. The Welborns have committed to opening three Uncle Maddio’s Pizza locations in Hall and surrounding counties.

Uncle Maddio’s is a next generation pizza restaurant that lets guests build their own pizza exactly how they want it and cooked in fast-bake ovens and served to their tables in about six minutes. Guests choose from one of three crusts, including a delicious gluten-free option, 41 toppings, 6 sauces, 27 vegetables and 15 meats. Everything is fresh and made in-store daily. Create-your-own salads and Foldwich™ sandwiches round out the Italian-inspired menu. Additionally, the restaurant offers a selection of craft beers and wine.

Since launching in 2008, Uncle Maddio's has signed franchise agreements with 57 different entities in 18 states. Many of Uncle Maddio's franchisees have previous multi-unit experience with Jimmy John's, Firehouse Subs, Dairy Queen, McDonalds, Burger King, Krystal, Papa John's, Domino's, and Golden Corral. Uncle Maddio's is on track to have 300 restaurants open in five years with 1,000 units in development.

About Uncle Maddio's Pizza: With more than 1,350 Pizza Makers making more than 5,000,000 pizzas a year, Uncle Maddio's Pizza is category leader of the create-your-own, fast casual pizza restaurants. Opening almost 50 locations in 15 states, Uncle Maddio's has more than 150 units in development. Uncle Maddio's pizzas are customizable, made-to-order, and served up fast for about $8. With four pizza sizes; three types of crusts, including gluten-free; seven sauces and 41 fresh toppings, many vegan or gluten-free, Uncle Maddio's has the freshest and largest menu in the category. The restaurant's unique fast-bake ovens offer the most throughput in the industry and can produce 200 pizzas per hour. Uncle Maddio's also serves Foldwich™ sandwiches and gourmet salads - all freshly prepared as are 30 other menu items that are made on-site daily. Uncle Maddio's 'Served with Love' philosophy and restaurant is for everyone - children and families, college students, the young and the young at heart - and includes extensive community involvement. Based in Atlanta, the Uncle Maddio's management team has 50 years' combined experience in the fast-casual category.

