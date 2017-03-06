Colligo, a leader in mobile content management (MCM) solutions for Microsoft SharePoint, Office 365 and OneDrive for Business, announces it has ranked among the top “100 Companies that Matter in Knowledge Management” by KMWorld, the leading publisher serving the knowledge management, content management and document management markets (http://www.kmworld.com/Articles/Editorial/Features/KMWorld-100-Companies-That-Matter-in-Knowledge-Management-2017-116508.aspx).

The top 100 companies offer solutions that represent the best in innovation, creativity and functionality to meet the needs of today’s mobile workforce to access, analyze and share crucial knowledge. This award recognizes Colligo for playing a significant role in creating, redefining and enhancing the knowledge management industry.

“The banner of knowledge management spans a wealth of territory to encompass solutions that range in functionality from the tried-and-true to the futuristic. Those designated to this year’s list of KMWorld 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management run the gamut of capabilities, but share such similar characteristics as innovation, ingenuity, usefulness and resourcefulness,” said KMWorld Editor Sandra Haimila. “Moreover, the companies on this list create solutions that help their customers turn vast amounts of data into usable knowledge that they can leverage to enhance collaboration, gain insights and achieve their goals.”

The KMWorld Top 100 list is compiled by a panel of judges consisting of KMWorld editors, analysts, theorists and industry practitioners. Barry Jinks, CEO at Colligo, shared his appreciation, “We would like to thank the judges for acknowledging us on their 18th annual list of KMWorld Magazine’s 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management.”

“We accept this award on behalf of our over 5000 customers who have chosen to empower their workforce with the means to securely distribute critical information across desktops, tablets and smart phones–enabling employees to be safe and productive anywhere,” continued Barry Jinks. “Many companies tell us that they’ve struggled in the past when implementing new digital processes because of low user uptake. Our easy to use apps extend the reach of enterprise knowledge where employees love to work: in Outlook, on mobile devices, even offline. By using the Colligo Engage Console, both IT professionals and executives have visibility to auditable metrics to track usage and ensure adoption.”

Colligo Engage is the essential mobile content management platform for every worker to access and contribute to critical corporate information, in any content store, on any device, from any location. Digital Strategists and those looking to drive 100% adoption of their governed processes for accessing and sharing content stored in existing infrastructure–like SharePoint, Office 365 and OneDrive for Business–are invited to watch the 3-minute Colligo Engage video (https://www.colligo.com/resources/videos/colligo-engage-mobile-content-management/).

About KMWorld

KMWorld (http://www.kmworld.com) is the leading information provider serving the Knowledge Management systems market and covers the latest in Content, Document and Knowledge Management, informing more than 21,000 subscribers about the components and processes – and subsequent success stories – that together offer solutions for improving business performance.

KMWorld is a publishing unit of Information Today, Inc. (http://www.infotoday.com)

About Colligo

Colligo is a leading provider of mobile content management solutions for Microsoft SharePoint, Office 365, and OneDrive for Business. The company’s award-winning, unified suite is used by organizations every day for email management, document distribution, and mobile collaboration. Colligo is a Microsoft Gold Application Development Partner and Microsoft Silver Cloud Platform Partner, with Global 500 customers including four of the top five global oil and gas companies, EDF Energy, Bayer, Microsoft and the U.S. Department of Energy. For more information, please visit http://www.colligo.com.

