Southern Rentals and Real Estate Acquires Our Gulf Coast

Southern Rentals and Real Estate is thrilled to announce its acquisition of Our Gulf Coast Properties. The leading provider of vacation condos and homes, long term rentals, real estate and property management services in Northwest Florida and Coastal Alabama, Southern Rentals and Real Estate acquired Our Gulf Coast Properties in February, and has already solidified bookings for the new listings. This merger will provide additional vacation rentals in Pensacola Beach, strengthening Southern’s standing as one of the largest privately owned vacation rental companies in Florida.

“We’re excited about Southern’s continued growth as a vacation rentals powerhouse along Northwest Florida, especially in Pensacola Beach,” Richard Lamar, Southern Vacation Rentals General Manager said. “These beach houses and condos make a great addition to Southern’s properties and we’re looking forward to getting to know our new owners and guests.”

As a result of its procurement, Southern Rentals and Real Estate adds 22 vacation rentals in Pensacola Beach, furnishing each new guest and owner with industry-leading technology and competitive business practices. Former Our Gulf Coast owners and guests will receive access to Southern’s full suite of enhanced resources, including an online owner portal and guest app. Furthermore, each property will receive the support of Southern’s in-house sales and marketing team and operational staff, including not one, but two property managers for each beach home or condo.

Those who booked upcoming stays through Our Gulf Coast Properties or who are presently using their property management services can expect a seamless transition to the Southern experience. Family owned and operated, Southern combines local know-how with unrivalled hospitality. An industry pioneer for more than 20 years, Southern employs the fundamental tenet of personalized service to exceed owners’ and guests’ expectations at their nearly 1,400 vacation rentals in Northwest Florida and Coastal Alabama, from Gulf Shores to Panama City Beach.

Established in 1995, Southern Rentals and Real Estate is one of the most sought-after providers of vacation rentals in Northwest Florida and Coastal Alabama. Locally owned and operated by two sets of brothers, Brad and Mike Shoults and Kevin and Kerry Veach, and Susan Carleton, Southern represents nearly 1,400 vacation rentals, 1,000 long term rentals, countless real estate opportunities and more than 40 associations along the Gulf Coast. The Southern family of companies includes Southern Vacation Rentals, Southern Residential Leasing, Southern Real Estate Sales, Southern Real Estate, RE/MAX Southern and Southern Association Management. For more information, visit GoSouthern.com.