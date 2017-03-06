Trizic Platform Deployed by John Hancock Financial

Trizic Inc Because the Trizic platform was designed from the start to support large scale, enterprise-grade deployments, they were a logical choice for a company like us.

Trizic, the leader in enterprise class digital advice technology, today announced that John Hancock Financial has deployed Trizic’s automated digital wealth platform in its launch of MyPortfolio, an online digital advice program offered by John Hancock’s Financial Center.

Serving as an integral part of the John Hancock Financial Center’s offering of MyPortfolio, Trizic’s automated digital wealth platform is being used to deliver a competitively priced digital advice program for all account sizes, while allowing John Hancock to more efficiently add new clients to the service. In addition, John Hancock is leveraging Trizic’s platform to service various clients across multiple AUM levels.

“Our goal with John Hancock was to offer a solution that was robust enough to handle as many accounts and assets as they wanted,” commented Drew Sievers, Trizic CEO. “The hosted Trizic platform is incredibly scalable, and flexible enough that John Hancock can personalize their user experience to fit within their brand and interface goals.”

The Trizic platform is being used by John Hancock Financial Center advisors to service new client accounts. Trizic’s Investor Portal provides outstanding digital advice features, including risk profiling, client onboarding and account opening, while the platform’s Firm Portal gives their RIA, John Hancock Personal Financial Services LLC, as much control as it needs over models, rebalancing, trading, insight into suitability, and numerous other features. John Hancock’s proprietary models drive the advice provided through the Trizic platform.

“Because the Trizic platform was designed from the start to support large scale, enterprise-grade deployments, they were a logical choice for a company like us,” said Steven Dorval, Head of Advice and Innovation for John Hancock. “After evaluating the industry, we concluded that Trizic would be a great partner.”

“It was important to have a fully digital solution with the flexibility to support ETFs and mutual funds in a customized user experience,” Dorval continued. “Trizic does that and also gives us an ability to continuously innovate on top of their platform.”