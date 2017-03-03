Every order Signifyd approves for its merchants is protected by a 100% financial guarantee against fraud and chargebacks.

Signifyd is honored to be selected as the Fraud Innovation Firm of the Year 2017 by Finance Monthly. Signifyd joins numerous reputed companies in this year’s Fintech Awards list including Barclays Africa, Finova and Manulife. Winners were selected from around the world with Signifyd winning in the USA for the Fraud Innovation category.

The Fintech Awards acknowledge and reward the individuals, firms, start-ups and banks who are recognized as leaders and thought leaders in their area of expertise. Award nominations are open to those that devise and design new financial technology, those that implement systems, and those who adopt new systems and technology – which in turn enhances customer experience. The Finance Monthly Fintech Awards recognizes the true innovators who help drive the Fintech sector forward and help make the sector what it is today.

