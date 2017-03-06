2017 HousingWire Tech100 Winner: Housing Tides™

Housing Tides “The companies that make up the 2017 HW TECH100™ are the cream of the crop of the entire housing industry, from real estate to mortgage lending, servicing, and investment"

“The companies that make up the 2017 HW TECH100™ are the cream of the crop of the entire housing industry, from real estate to mortgage lending, servicing, and investment,” said HousingWire Senior Financial Reporter Ben Lane. “These companies aren’t just taking part in the housing industry’s technological revolution; they’re leading it.”

Housing Tides is a comprehensive, objective report that synthesizes all of the existing perspectives, predictions and views into one convenient source, enabling efficient, data-based decisions through four powerful components: Market Specific Building Permit Forecasts (Top 41 Metros), Housing Tides Index™, Housing Tides Forecaster Report Card™, Housing Media Analysis, Using IBM Watson® Natural Language Processing. Each component provides its own unique insights to the U.S. homebuilding market as well as adding context to the other components. Collectively, the components are a powerful guide to better understanding the market.

Housing Tides uses machine learning to comprehensively aggregate and analyze the housing media.

As an IBM Watson partner, Housing Tides uses a mix of natural language processing, natural language classification and sentiment analysis to gain insight into the overall direction and sentiment of housing media.

Using IBM Watson tools, Housing Tides not only captures all relevant news flow, but analyzes it for sentiment on a positive to negative scale. This enables Housing Tides to discern overall sentiment movement as well as sentiment by media source, author and other perspectives.

Additionally, Housing Tides uses machine learning to identify and capture forecasts made across the media sources it aggregates.

Tides was developed by EnergyLogic, Inc., a Berthoud, Colorado-based software and building consulting company. EnergyLogic’s data-driven philosophy and its deep expertise in, and insight into, housing drove it to develop the report as a solution to its clients’ need for better, higher resolution data about the home building industry.

Housing Tides ("Tides") is the only monthly report that provides a comprehensive measure and aggregated understanding of the health of the U.S. housing and home building industry. Designed to take the guesswork out of the vast amount of forecasting information published about this sector, Tides is a sophisticated report that delivers city-specific, updated information when market conditions change. It is the only report that uses natural language processing and machine learning to correctly understand and synthesize large volumes of data, making it more comprehensive, balanced and reliable than any other report of its kind.

Berthoud, Colorado-based EnergyLogic is a software and building consulting company that provides expert resources, education and support to new home builders and energy raters involved in the construction of high‐performance homes.

HousingWire is the nation's most influential industry news source covering the U.S. housing economy, spanning residential mortgage lending, servicing, investments, and real estate operations.