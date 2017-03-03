Dr. Brad Bengtson has been voted Best Plastic Surgeon eight years in a row by Grand Rapids Magazine readers. This is an honor that only grows with each year my patients and their friends and family nominate me. I am humbled and grateful for the recognition and can show my thanks by continuing to innovate and improve.

At the start of each year, Grand Rapids Magazine publishes an issue featuring reader favorites in a variety of categories, from bakeries to TV personalities, yoga studios to tourist attractions. Also at the start of each year, the leader of the Bengtson Center sees his name on that list of winners in Grand Rapids: “Plastic Surgeon; The Best: Bradley P. Bengtson, M.D.”

That’s happened for the last eight years, anyway, as locals have repeatedly voted to give Dr. Bengtson the honor. Grand Rapids Magazine invites its readers to cast their ballots annually, asking them to provide names of local people, businesses, and organizations worthy of being recognized as the best. The winners, including Best Plastic Surgeon, are revealed in one of the year’s earliest issues. The most recent edition was published in January 2017.

“This is an honor that only grows with each year my patients and their friends and family nominate me,” plastic surgeon Dr. Brad Bengtson said. “I am humbled and grateful for the recognition, and I can show my thanks by continuing to innovate and improve.”

Dr. Bengtson is frequently recognized by his peers and his patients as a top plastic surgeon in the Grand Rapids area, the state of Michigan, and the country. He received several awards in 2016, and gained the distinction as the first surgeon in the Midwest to use the Natrelle INSPIRA® Cohesive breast implants for a patient. He also has spent more than a decade on the Best Doctors in America® list.

Dr. Bengtson offers a range of cosmetic surgical options at the Bengtson Center, as well as nonsurgical treatments intended to give patients a choice for when it comes to getting the look they want. An internationally recognized breast expert, the plastic surgeon performs breast augmentation with his 24-hour Fast Trak recovery, as well as lifts, reductions, revisions, and reconstruction. He also handles liposuction, tummy tucks, and other body contouring surgeries; facelifts, rhinoplasties, and more procedures for the face; and a variety of women’s health services. Members of the Bengtson Center team provide nonsurgical fat-reduction, skin smoothing and tightening, and more.

As a plastic surgeon, Dr. Bengtson believes in providing patients with a comfortable environment for their consultation and treatment or procedure. His concierge office is in the Women’s Health Center at Grand Rapids’ MidTowne Center.

