Committed to helping severely disadvantaged children, Bird B Gone, Inc., the leader in professional grade bird control products for commercial, industrial and residential applications is making an all out effort to help the Ebola Orphan Care Center, a charity connected with Children of the Nations (COTN).

A long time supporter of Children of the Nations (COTN), Bird B Gone has been instrumental in the care for children like Mercy, a young girl who came to live in COTN’s Children’s Homes in rural Upper Banta. The special homes house as many as ten children, with one auntie to supervise and care for them.

Some felt that the homes were not originally set up for children like Mercy, who is totally dependent on the staff for everything from going to the bathroom to washing her clothes and dressing her. Unable to communicate and deeply traumatized by the sickness she survived, Mercy often threw fits of frustration. But amidst this struggle, the children with whom Mercy shared a home with—her new “brothers and sisters” at COTN—joined in to help her. These children who were also at one time orphaned and rejected helped Mercy adjust. “It is a privilege to see her COTN family coming alongside Mercy to care for her,” says COTN’s Sierra Leone liaison, Mark Drennan. Mark had originally thought caring for Mercy would be too much for COTN. Today, he feels honored to watch the other children wash her clothes, comb her hair, and calm her when she’s frustrated.

The COTN staff chose to care for these severely traumatized children, even though their needs may seem beyond what they can manage. Four of their students who completed high school recently moved to Freetown and will be spending their spare time caring for these children, walking through this dark time with them, doing their best to make them laugh again, and letting them know someone understands how they feel.

Those interested in caring for a child like Mercy are urged to give today to support the Ebola Orphan Care Center.

