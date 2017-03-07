Rocketrip Announces Enhanced Integration with Concur

Rocketrip, the leading technology platform for reducing corporate travel costs, today announced an expanded partnership with Concur, the world's leading provider of integrated travel and expense management solutions. Rocketrip and Concur are further integrating their technologies to offer a comprehensive solution for travel & expenses (T&E) and incentive-based spend reduction.

The expanded partnership will solve the challenge of incorporating dynamic trip budgets and precisely-calibrated reward calculations into a corporate travel and expense system. Rocketrip cuts a company’s average business trip cost by 30 percent through incentivizing employees to spend less on their flights, hotels, trains and rental cars. The closer relationship grew as a result of Concur's decision to phase out its Price to Beat feature.

“Our expanded partnership with Rocketrip is a great example of Concur’s platform strategy, which is focused on partnering with best of breed solutions to deliver even more value for our clients,” said John Gibbon, vice president of Platform at Concur. “We’ve seen Rocketrip dramatically lower travel costs for our customers, and we’re thrilled to work more closely with their team.”

In 2014, Rocketrip and Concur initiated a partnership to integrate their systems to automatically push expense data from Rocketrip to Concur. Now, this expanded integration allows Rocketrip to further leverage Concur APIs to offer an enhanced customer experience. Rocketrip will automatically import Concur user lists to maintain records and itineraries of eligible travelers. The integration will eliminate manual intervention to make the onboarding process easier for mutual customers and produce more accurate and faster Budgets to Beat. Rocketrip will also be able to analyze Concur expense reports and award Rocketrip points within the same day.

“Concur is at the top of the game in T&E management, and our technologies truly complement each other,” said Dan Ruch, CEO at Rocketrip. “We’re excited to be working closer to provide a better travel experience for employees and lower costs for their companies.”

