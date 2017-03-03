Veran's SPiN Thoracic Navigation System The new SPiN IR™ software assists these physicians in the early detection and treatment of cancer and in turn helps us continue our mission to significantly improve long-term survival rates for cancer patients.

Veran Medical Technologies continues its rapid cadence of innovation with a preview of its new Interventional Radiology software for their SPiN Thoracic Navigation System™. This new SPiN IR™ software is designed for Interventional Radiologists to help them locate, diagnose and treat today’s most lethal cancers earlier. Veran’s SPiN platform is a scalable solution that can be utilized with lung, liver, kidney and other thoracic cancers and will be previewed at the Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR) annual meeting in Washington, D.C. on March 4-9 (booth #405).

Veran’s SPiN Thoracic Navigation System™ is a revolutionary technology that helps speed time to diagnosis and provides pinpoint thoracic guidance for life saving therapies for lung cancer patients. The SPiN System™ combines 3D navigation software and sampling instruments equipped with electromagnetic sensors to help physicians pinpoint lesion location and guide targeted therapy.

“We’re pleased to preview our new SPiN IR™ software and next generation SPiN Thoracic Navigation System™ to all the Interventional Radiologists attending SIR,” said Veran Medical CEO Jason Pesterfield. “The new SPiN IR™ software assists these physicians in the early detection and treatment of cancer and in turn helps us continue our mission to significantly improve long-term survival rates for cancer patients.”

Veran’s SPiN System™ and SPiN IR™ software provide exclusive features including respiratory gating technology that tracks moving lesions and Always-On Tip Tracked® instruments equipped with electromagnetic sensors to ensure pinpoint guidance throughout the procedure. The Always-On Tip Tracked® vTrack allows Interventional Radiologists to track ablation devices from various manufacturers, while ablation modeling in the SPiN IR™ software enables physicians to preview and track over 150 tissue destruction models based on manufacturer specifications.

About Veran Medical Technologies

Veran is a privately held medical device company headquartered in St. Louis, MO. The company’s main focus is assisting physicians in the early diagnosis and treatment of lung cancer. In the United States, lung cancer kills more people each year than breast, prostate, pancreatic and colon cancers combined. Veran has developed and commercialized an FDA cleared, next generation electromagnetic thoracic navigation platform called the SPiN Thoracic Navigation System™ which features SPiN Perc™—a proprietary technology that allows physicians to seamlessly transition from navigated bronchoscopy to navigated TTNA in a single procedure.

Veran’s breakthrough technology has been adopted by leading cancer centers throughout the United States. For more information, please visit http://www.veranmedical.com