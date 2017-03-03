Monte Vista Hills Health Care Center Wins Prominent Award

The Ensign Flag is an award sought after by hundreds of skilled nursing facilities throughout the nation and is a symbol of stellar quality in the skilled nursing arena. Some specific requirements of the award include outstanding state surveys along with financial health and immaculate appearance, as well as high marks in culture, employee/patient satisfaction and compliance. The award was officially awarded to Monte Vista Hills on February 23, 2017.

In a few months from now, Ensign will host a flag raising ceremony to recognize Monte Vista Hills for this achievement. This event will take place at the facility located at 1071 Renee Ave., Pocatello, Idaho. Christopher Christensen, CEO of the Ensign Group, will present the award. Staff, residents, families of residents and all members of the community are invited to attend and enjoy appetizers, music, and entertainment that will be provided. Once the date is set, the community will be notified.

“I'm so proud of our team here at Monte Vista Hills," said Exectutive Director Clayton South. "They have worked so hard to make this place what it is today, and they deserve every bit of recognition for their efforts."

For more information, contact Monte Vista Hills Health Care Center at (208) 233-1411, or send an email to montevistahills(at)ensigngroup(dot)net.

About Monte Vista Hills Health Care Center

Monte Vista Hills Health Care Center, an affiliate of the Ensign Group, is a skilled nursing facility located in Pocatello, Idaho. Monte Vista Hills offers first-class skilled nursing and rehabilitation with twenty-four-hour respiratory therapy in subacute and therapy departments, catering to both inpatient and outpatient needs.