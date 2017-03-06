Simparel, Inc. (http://www.simparel.com), the innovator in next-generation information technology (IT) for the fashion and consumer goods industries, announces that American women’s sportswear brand Veronica Beard is replacing its current ERP system with the Simparel® Enterprise software solution at its Manhattan (New York City) headquarters. The fast-growing wholesaler, e-tailer, and retailer expects the new end-to-end fashion business solution to increase the speed and visibility of its sales, production, accounting, logistics and other end-to-end business processes and enable the business to more efficiently scale with its double-digit growth.

“After more than doubling our business in each of the past 3 years, we recognized that our business system was not nimble and powerful enough to meet our current and future omnichannel needs,” explained Campbell Peters, Veronica Beard VP, Production. “With Simparel, we found a solution that is not only easy to configure and customize to our changing needs; it is extremely flexible and easy to use. This flexibility also extends to the integration that is needed with our e-commerce, 3PL logistics, and other systems. Simparel is both a system and a technology partner that we know can stay ahead of our aggressive expansion plan.”

Veronica Beard expects to go-live on the Simparel Enterprise solution in April. When fully implemented, the company will leverage the natively integrated ERP, PLM, SCM, WMS, EDI and other software components across its entire operation.

“We are honored with the opportunity to partner with Veronica Beard to help support their outstanding growth,” noted Simparel Senior Vice President John Robinson. “They serve as an example to the many fashion companies that are searching for solutions to the demands of today’s omnichannel business environment. We applaud their vision to equip their teams with the most modern and flexible technology and their ability to turn these challenges into realized opportunities.”

About Veronica Beard

Veronica Beard is an elevated American sportswear brand that strikes the balance between classic and cool. Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard are sisters-in-law who launched their eponymous brand in the fall of 2010 with their signature Dickey Jacket. Today, Veronica Beard offers a modern perspective on iconic staples which results in a ready-to-wear collection that is hard wired for real life. These perfectly designed essentials are both effortless and chic, each piece mixing superior tailoring with the highest levels of quality and fit. Learn more at http://www.veronicabeard.com.

About Simparel, Inc.

Designed for the apparel, footwear, accessories, home furnishings and other consumer goods industries, Simparel empowers brands, manufacturers, and vertical retailers to reach their full potential by accelerating and improving performance across the entire business and global supply chain. The Simparel® Enterprise Solution provides global process visibility, control and collaboration by combining traditionally independent Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Sourcing & Supply Chain Management (SCM), Materials Requirements Planning (MRP), Shop Floor Control (SFC), Electronic Data Interchange (EDI), Warehouse Management (WMS), and other productivity tools into a single, fashion-focused business system.

The fully integrated end-to-end functionality of Simparel keeps teams and vendors working on the same page. Real-time visibility into product development, orders, inventories, production, and supply chain processes enables users to make better-informed decisions - faster - across the entire business. The next-generation Simparel software architecture is simpler to deploy and offers greater scalability, performance and total cost of ownership than traditional enterprise solutions. Clients routinely report cost reductions and increased agility and responsiveness across their product development, sourcing, manufacturing, distribution and other business processes with Simparel. For more information, visit http://www.simparel.com.

Simparel is a registered trademark of Simparel, Inc.