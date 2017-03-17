CCBill Joins PrestaShop Marketplace as Official Partner

A leading Payments-as-a-Service Platform CCBill looks forward to delivering the best payment experience for PrestaShop store owners and partners around the world,” said Chris Pike, Channel Manager, CCBill.

Online payment services platform leader CCBill announced today that they have joined the official partner program community for PrestaShop, an industry leader in open source software for ecommerce. This new partnership further supports the online payment needs of PrestaShop’s expanding group of business owners, developers and web agencies by featuring CCBill’s payments by card or wallet module on the PrestaShop official Marketplace. PrestaShop will showcase the benefits of using CCBill as a plug-in payment solution to their international community of more than 265,000 ecommerce merchants, looking for a powerful payment system to enhance their PrestaShop stores.

PrestaShop merchants considering CCBill for their payment services can get access to hundreds of powerful business automation and expansion tools and features, just by plugging the CCBill module into their online store. These merchants have dozens of service provider options to choose from to accept online payments on their websites. With CCBill they will find a payment-as-a-service platform that is built to take care of online buyers by offering 24x7x365 support and innovative omni-present solutions like FlexForms, a dynamic checkout system, which features CCBill Pay, a simple `log in and pay’ consumer stored payment service.

The PrestaShop Official Marketplace is built to power online merchants with world-class ecommerce software to open and grow their business quickly and successfully. With rapid deployment of innovative, third-party modules, PrestaShop minimizes the integration process for these merchants down to a few easy steps. It is extremely easy for businesses currently using PrestaShop to activate the CCBill payment system into their checkout process. In addition, by plugging CCBill into their PrestaShop store, merchants gain an extensive platform of high performance, secure and customizable solutions to help drive high conversion rates and buyer satisfaction. Combined with PrestaShop’s premiere online shopping cart solution, merchants can count on transforming their e-store into a buyer friendly online property that drives more sales and better profitability.

“At CCBill, we are known for going the extra mile to nurture and help accelerate the growth of our retailers’ online businesses. We are extremely proud to partner with PrestaShop, as they are such a strong leader in the e-commerce space. Working within the PrestaShop Community, CCBill looks forward to delivering the best payment experience for PrestaShop store owners and partners around the world,” said Chris Pike, Channel Manager, CCBill.

About CCBill

Much more than a payment processor, CCBill is a payment services platform which provides expert support and empowerment to your expanding relationships. Whether it's through checkout automation, distinctive traffic tools, or our broad set of integrated software options, CCBill understands online business like few others and has been offering industry-leading solutions since 1998. Processing for more than 30,000 websites worldwide, CCBill has the reliable problem-solving techniques, phenomenal consumer support, and innovative solutions to support all the markets it serves. CCBill understands the credit card and payment industries, and its platform is built to expand your business transactions online, while exceeding PCI and compliance standards. Visit us at http://www.ccbill.com.