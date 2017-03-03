Caronlab’s Bump eRaiser Now Available on IntlBeauty.com

bump eRaiser Concentrated Serum

Caronlab Australia, a company that creates a variety of high-quality skincare and hair removal products, announced its Bump eRaiser product line is now available for purchase on IntlBeauty.com, a site featuring high-quality beauty products from all over the world.

Caronlab’s products are well-known throughout the beauty and personal care market for their high level of quality and efficacy. The company was initially founded by Lilliane Caron. Based in Geelong, Australia, the brand had its beginnings in 1979, in Lilliane's busy salon, which she owns to this day and put the vision for success in place for Caronlab. Today, the company is the country’s leading manufacturer of waxes to the professional beauty industry, and Bump eRaiser in particular has been quite successful. The product is now available for purchase on the popular beauty products site IntlBeauty.com.

“We are happy to announce that Bump eRaiser is now live and for sale on IntlBeauty.com,” said Derek Griffin, retail brand manager for Caronlab. “This is a website filled with high-quality products that beauty and personal care enthusiasts all over the globe swear by. We strongly believe that Bump eRaiser will be a hit with this new audience, and look forward to the chance to help more people achieve their beauty and skincare goals.”

Bump eRaiser is an effective means of treating some of the most common skin problems associated with all forms of hair removal, such as ingrown hairs, pimples, redness and itchiness. By using the product, people are able to achieve a smoother skin appearance after each shave or wax. Each Bump eRaiser product features a proprietary blend of ingredients that ensures outstanding results for each hair removal.

The Bump eRaiser Concentrated Serum is highly concentrated with these ingredients, and is a great tool for removing razor bumps or slowing hair growth. Many people who suffer from razor burn find excellent results when using the product.

“We are excited to continue expanding our brand’s reach and to be able to help more people than ever get smoother, healthier looking skin,” said Griffin.

To find out more about the Bump eRaiser product line visit http://www.bumperaiser.com.au.