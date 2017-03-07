Relying on years of experience in commercial and federal government markets, SYNTASA is experiencing exceptional growth with its innovative Predictive Behavioral Analytics solution. Along with the release of SYNTASA 3.0 this month, the company is also announcing the expansion of its corporate application team and the implementation of an EU sales team.

SYNTASA 3.0, released in January of this year, includes major enhancements to each of the product/solution packages, including enriched customer analytics, multi channel journey visualizations and new machine learning algorithms. The predictive behavioral analytics solution focuses on digital visitor behavior providing predictive information of visitors’ intent and offering recommendations to improve outcomes. Using this behavioral data can be a short path to driving productivity for employees and higher conversion rates for eCommerce providers. Combining this digital behavioral data with other enterprise data and advanced configuration capabilities provides actionable, predictive information for increased performance.

SYNTASA is continuing its international expansion with the growth of its EU sales team. Leading the team overseas is Syntasa’s Director of Sales and General Manager, David Searle. Searle’s prior experience and leadership in the analytics industry, along with his subject matter expertise and understanding of the EMEA customer, continues to drive growth for the organization. With recent hires to the application team, Syntasa continues to implement its growth strategy to meet demand for the company’s product offerings.

“We are thrilled with the growth we are experiencing," said Jay Marwaha, SYNTASA President and CEO. “SYNTASA is addressing the market by providing a solution that allows organizations flexibility and control of their enterprise data. Customers are responding positively, and the approach has been very successful.”

As a long time partner to Adobe, SYNTASA will be sponsoring Adobe’s Digital Marketing Summit in Las Vegas on March 21st-23rd, where members of the team will present client success stories and discuss the role of predictive analytics in the marketplace.

About SYNTASA

