Homeowners in the market for an exceptional remodeling experience need look no further than Custom Design & Construction, which has received a “Built Clean Award” for its dedication to complete customer satisfaction.

The inaugural awards honor contractors who go above and beyond to make their clients’ remodeling experience safe, clean and organized. These issues are vitally important to homeowners because 90 percent of them will stay in their homes throughout projects that can last several months.

“We use the Build Clean Dust Control System because we care about the health of our clients,” said Bill Simone, President at Custom Design & Construction. “Build Clean has made the remodeling experience better for our homeowners – which is everything to us.”

The Built Clean Awards are presented to contractors for following customer-first best practices including:



Setting up accurate and reasonable timelines for projects

Addressing temporary living situations during the remodel

Working out a reasonable schedule with the homeowner

Being proactive about logistical issues

Providing an advanced dust control plan

“Custom Design & Construction is one of the best of the best because of its continued focus on an excellent homeowner experience,” said Brian Paich, Business Development Manager for ITW BuildClean, which issued the awards. “They have shown a pattern of going above and beyond for their customers.”

For example, indoor air quality has become a major issue for homeowners, as 85 percent of them say it is the most serious inconvenience of remodeling. Homes being remodeled have 5 to 8 times more dust particles in the air than others, which can cause serious health issues for homeowners and pets if the dust is not effectively controlled, according to a report commissioned by ITW BuildClean in 2017. If the airborne dust particle amount in a house on a normal day is like a light drizzle, then the daily dust bomb from a remodeling project is a torrential rainstorm.

For more information on livable remodeling, visit http://www.livableremodeling.com.

About Custom Design & Construction

Founded in 1986, Custom Design & Construction is a full service residential design build firm serving Manhattan Beach, Palos Verdes, Playa Del Rey, Marina del Rey, Redondo Beach, Torrance, Hermosa Beach, El Segundo, and the entire South Bay. The company specializes in whole house remodels, kitchens, bathrooms, room additions and new construction. They have a 2,500 sq. ft. Design Center located at 2001 E. Mariposa Ave. in El Segundo. Their projects have been featured in Time magazine, the Los Angeles Times, Women's Day, Smart Money, and many industry publications. Several have won national awards including the prestigious Chrysalis Project of the Year, The FC Remodeling Entrepreneur of the Year award, Kitchen of the Year, Bathroom of the Year, as well as numerous others. They have been named Chrysalis Remodeler of the Year, and are a three-time winner of California Remodeler of the Year, nine-time Qualified Remodeler Top 500 recipient, and Remodeling magazine Big 50 member.

About BuildClean™:

BuildClean™ specializes in dust control solutions for residential remodeling contractors. The BuildClean™ Dust Control System provides continuous and highly effective air filtration and captures many types of dust generated during remodeling projects, including cement, insulation, silica, lead, wood and drywall dust. BuildClean, which is a unit of Illinois Tool Works, Inc., is based in Glenview, Ill. For more product and service information, visit http://buildclean.com/.