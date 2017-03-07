March 29 and 30, 2017. Las Vegas Convention Center. Booth #1655.

Taking place March 29 and 30, 2017, at Las Vegas Convention Center, Digital Signage Expo (DSE) is the world’s largest and longest running conference and trade show exclusively dedicated to showcasing innovative digital display and interactive technology solutions for customer and employee communications.

This year at DSE, NEXCOM will partner with Quividi to present an audience analytics solution. Quividi’s Anonymous Video Analytics (AVA) certifies viewership and analyzes the demographics and mood of the audience, while fully respecting personal privacy. It helps screen network operators, agencies and advertisers create context responsive campaigns designed for diverse audience groups and receive precise performance reports. Operating in real time, it paves the way for programmatic efficiency gain.



In addition, NEXCOM media engines deliver stunning Ultra HD (4K) video and are suitable for various IoT applications, including endless aisle, drive-thru ordering, self-service kiosk, digital feature wall, box office display, information stand, and bus stops, to name a few.



Register today and visit NEXCOM at DSE meeting room #1655 in the expo hall to see firsthand the intelligent platform and service they have to offer.

Event Details

Expo Dates: March 29 & 30, 2017

Hours: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Location: Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Booth #: Meeting Room #1655 (On Expo Hall Floor)

Discount Code: EXD82 - 20% Off Conference Package; DSE100 - Free Expo Hall Pass