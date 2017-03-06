Millennials Want to Rescue the World from Environmental Ruin

The growth and prosperity the world has experienced in past decades has, according to the OECD’s research, “been accompanied by environmental pollution and natural resource depletion.” The number of natural disasters has significantly increased. OECD research estimates that by 2050, carbon dioxide emissions from fuel combustion will have increased by more than 50%. Biodiversity is decreasing due to deforestation. These significant environmental changes will impact our entire world unless we all start to collectively think green. Can Millennials turn ‘words’ into ‘action’ and reverse the devastating effects of these issues?

“Climate change isn’t something that “will” come upon us: it is now,” writes Harmony Siganporia.

“While energy issues are usually extremely partisan,” notes Francisco Hernandez, “Millennials are far more interested in the effects of energy use on the environment. They are more inclined—both on the left and the right—to believe in climate science and to support renewable energy.” This is because millennials understand that they will be, “forced to live in the world that we are shaping now—a world hurtling towards environmental ruin.”

“Climate change is not only a discussion of politics and economics, it is a discussion of ethics,” highlights Wilson Carter III. “We need to decide what kind of world we want to leave for our children.”

The Millennial Bloggers are Alusine Barrie, Sajia Darwish, James Kernochan, Kamna Kathuria, Jacob Deleon Navarrete, Reetta Heiskanen, Shay Wright, Isadora Baum, Wilson Carter III, Francisco Hernandez, Erin Farley, Dominique Alyssa Dryding, Harry Glass, Harmony Siganporia and Bonnie Chiu.

These remarkable young people have produced shows and founded companies. They have been featured on Forbes ‘Asia 30 Under 30’ list and honored by Asian Women of Achievement Awards. They have been awarded numerous scholarships and fellowships. They hold Bachelors, Masters, and Doctoral degrees. They run schools and train educators in underprivileged communities. They have taught all over the globe in environments ranging from maximum security prisons to elementary schools.

