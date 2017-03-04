Enlightened Negotiation Book Wins Axiom Business Book Award

It is truly an honor to be recognized by the Axiom Business Book Awards, as they are designed to celebrate excellence in business book writing.

Jenkins Group recently announced the winners of the tenth annual Axiom Business Book Awards, honoring the best business books published during the past year. The medal-winning books epitomize the Axiom Award motto, "Success through Knowledge," by offering the latest information to help business people succeed in a fast-changing world. The medalists in this prestigious and competitive contest will serve as the premier list of new and innovative works. In the Business Ethics category, the bronze Award goes to Dr. Mehrad Nazari’s book Enlightened Negotiation: 8 Universal Laws to Connect, Create, and Prosper.

According to Publisher’s Weekly, “In this informative and illuminating book, Dr. Nazari, combines his areas of expertise to look at the many ways people negotiate, consciously and unconsciously, in everyday life. To show how to become more successful in reaching common ground, he shares personal stories that demonstrate "enlightened negotiation," which considers ethical and spiritual principles as well as business success. He identifies eight "laws" of enlightened negotiation, each bringing its own challenges and rewards. Standing out in a crowded field of books on improving negotiation skills, Nazari's explanation of his uniquely soulful and mutually beneficial approach offers a way of reaching consensus while promoting reciprocal and self-affirming respect.” In his own words, “Human beings have an innate desire to connect, create and prosper. There are certain natural universal laws that support this notion of connection, creation and prosperity. Enlightened Negotiation is an explanation and exploration of these laws.”

Dr. Mehrad Nazari, is passionate to share the essence of Enlightened Negotiation® with conscious leaders and entrepreneurs. His diverse and unique background makes him most qualified to present this integrated approach. Three decades as an award-winning business leader, two decades as an acclaimed professor of business negotiation, and two decades of being a recognized luminary in the field of human potential through yoga and meditation.

Dr. Nazari earned his MBA and was awarded his PhD in Leadership and Human Behavior. As a presenter on negotiation and spirituality, Dr. Nazari regularly runs workshops and lectures at Fortune 100 companies such as Sony, eBay and Brookfield. As a keynote and speaker, he has presented at the Social Venture Network conference, the Green Spa Network Congress and IDEA Health and Fitness convention. He is on the faculty at the renowned Esalen Institute in Big Sur, California and the legendary wellness resort, Rancho La Puerta in Mexico. He has lectured at UC Berkeley, the Presidio Graduate School in San Francisco, the University of California, San Diego, the Alliant International University in San Diego, National Conflict Resolution and the San Diego County Bar Association.

Dr. Nazari says of receiving the award, “It is truly an honor to be recognized by the Axiom Business Book Awards, as they are designed to celebrate excellence in business book writing. Axiom recognizes the innovative, intelligent, and creative aspects of new business books that make us think, see, and work differently every day.” Business people are always looking for new ideas and solutions to their problems, and Enlightened Negotiation fills this niche with its informative and innovative approach to finding solutions.

Dr. Nazari can be contacted through http://www.EnlightenedNegotiation.com

His email address is DrNazari(at)EnlightenedNegotiation(dot)com

You can call his office on +1 858 459 4590