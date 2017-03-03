Explosive Growth Rocket’s KnowBe4 Up the Cybersecurity 500

KnowBe4 listed on Cybersecurity 500 Security awareness training for employees is the most under spent sector of the cybersecurity industry -- Cybersecurity Ventures Founder Steve Morgan

KnowBe4, provider of the most popular integrated platform for security awareness training and simulated phishing, announced it has climbed up the Cybersecurity 500 to claim a top spot at #38) on the definitive list of the world’s hottest and most innovative companies in the cybersecurity industry.

In the "Movers and Shakers" section it was stated: "KnowBe4 is a high flying computer based security awareness training company listed at No. 139 on the Inc. 5000 and now at No. 38 on the Cybersecurity 500. Kevin Mitnick, the world’s most famous hacker, is Chief Hacking Officer at the fast growing provider of new school employee training aimed at thwarting spear-phishing and other cyber attacks."

“There’s a new pecking order in the Cybersecurity 500,” says Steve Morgan, founder and Editor-in-Chief at Cybersecurity Ventures. “Human capital has moved ahead of technology when we look at companies. Organizations are struggling through a prolonged labor shortage which has 1 million cybersecurity job openings in 2017, and that will grow to a minimum of 1.5 million by 2019” adds Morgan.

KnowBe4 CEO Stu Sjouwerman said, “Business are losing billions of dollars annually due to social engineering attacks such as ransomware and scams like the CEO fraud (aka Business Email Compromise or BEC), not to mention the countless millions lost to downtime. These types of threats have helped propel the need for a better way to manage the problem of social engineering. Risk managers know it is far cheaper to train users than pay the fines and heavy costs associated with a data breach.”

Organizations of every size are starting to recognize that inside threats are as significant as outside threats. Users will be a crucial part of any organization’s information security program, and training those users to recognize the overtures of malicious actors will be critical to hardening the “people layer,” also known as the last line of defense against cyberattacks. As the number of online users increases — one estimate says there will be four billion people online by 2020 — and the need to train them in security awareness grows.

According to Steve Morgan, founder and editor-in-chief at Cybersecurity Ventures, security awareness training will become a multi-billion dollar industry in 2017. Additionally, he further projects that by 2021 Fortune 500 and Global 2000 corporations will consider security awareness training as ‘fundamental’ to their cyber-defense strategies, with small businesses following shortly thereafter. “Security awareness training for employees is the most under spent sector of the cybersecurity industry,” says Morgan.

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s most popular integrated new school security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 8,500 organizations worldwide. Founded by data and IT security expert Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness of ransomware, CEO Fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new school approach to security awareness training. Kevin Mitnick, internationally recognized computer security expert and KnowBe4’s Chief Hacking Officer, helped design KnowBe4’s trainings based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Thousands of organizations trust KnowBe4 to mobilize their end-users as a last line of corporate IT defense.

Number 139 on the 2016 Inc 500 list, #50 on 2016 Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500, KnowBe4 is based in Tampa Bay, Florida. For more information, visit http://www.knowbe4.com and follow Stu on Twitter at @StuAllard.