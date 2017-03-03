With the activities located right in our backyard in Southern California, we have the tremendous opportunity to engage with the local off-road community while donating to many of the worthy off-roading causes that benefit us all.

Transamerican Manufacturing Group (TMG) Brands, including Poison Spyder, are sponsoring and participating in the Tierra Del Sol Desert Safari (TDS) when it returns to Ocotillo Wells SVRA, California March 3-5. The 55th annual event will feature trucks and Jeeps with 4x4 enthusiasts running trails, camping, entering for a chance to win over $150,000 in prizes and raising funds for off-roading causes. Poison Spyder, Smittybilt, Pro Comp, G2 Axle & Gear and Rubicon Express are among vendors donating a number of desirable aftermarket products to be raffled off as prizes during the weekend.

After environmental issues prompted a move last year to a new venue, Tierra Del Sol is excited to return to Ocotillo Wells State Vehicle Recreation Area. Presented by the Tierra Del Sol 4 Wheel Drive Club of San Diego, event organizers welcome the move back to the over 85,000 acres that balance natural resources with recreation.

Participating TMG brands are donating $500 gift certificates for the raffle and Poison Spyder is contributing a TJ Lazer-Fit Full Cage Kit. The raffle gets underway on Saturday night March 4, with entrants hoping for a chance to win aftermarket products for trucks, Jeep 4x4s, pre-runners, quads and ATVs. Family-friendly activities will be going on all weekend including post-raffle fireworks and trail runs ranging in degree of difficulty.

“Tierra Del Sol is a staple of key events on the year’s off-road calendar,” said Brad Senesac, TMG Brands Marketing Director. “With the activities located right in our backyard in Southern California, we have the tremendous opportunity to engage with the local off-road community while donating to many of the worthy off-roading causes that benefit us all.”

About the Tierra Del Sol Four Wheel Drive Club of San Diego

The three-day Tierra Del Sol Desert Safari is the not-for-profit Four Wheel Drive Club of San Diego’s premier annual event. The club has its roots in desert Search and Rescue teams located approximately 100 miles east of San Diego and it was formally formed in the 1940s and dedicated to exploration and adventure. Four Wheel Drive Club of San Diego works to raise donations for its events, to protect off-roading areas and maintain local trails.

About Transamerican Manufacturing Group

Transamerican Manufacturing Group (TMG) brands include Smittybilt, Pro Comp, Rubicon Express, Poison Spyder, G2 Axle & Gear, Trail Master Suspension and LRG Rims. As manufacturers of innovative aftermarket truck parts and Jeep accessories for four-wheel drive vehicles, TMG brand products are popular with off-road enthusiasts. To learn more about TMG brands, please visit transamericanautoparts.com.