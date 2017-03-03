Vancouver Startup Clio Named Employer of the Year

"We’ve focused on hiring passionate people at the intersection of culture and performance and supporting them on their career path." - Rian Gauvreau, Clio Co-founder

Clio today was honored to announce their selection as ‘Employer of the Year’ in the Techvibes Canadian Startup Awards, adding to an already impressive roster of accolades including Deloitte’s Fast 50 (highlighting the 50 fastest-growing companies in Canada) and Waterstone’s Most Admired Corporate Culture award.

The awards aren’t unwarranted—Clio, which makes cloud-based software focused on helping attorneys manage their caseload and improve efficiency, has experienced explosive growth both in terms of headcount and new business, all while remaining true to the core values that shape the company and the product.

“It’s an incredible honor to be selected as Employer of the Year. The award highlights the efforts we have made to build an organization relentlessly committed to excellence, while still staying true to our values,” said Rian Gauvreau, Clio Co-founder and Chief People Officer. “We believe that when people are passionate about their work and their workplace, the rest takes care of itself. We’ve focused on hiring passionate people at the intersection of culture and performance and supporting them on their career path, whatever that may look like. Winning awards such as these validates that we’re on the right track.”

The Employer of the Year category of Techvibes’ Canadian Startup Awards recognizes Canadian companies who have invested in building a high-achieving culture without compromising employee happiness and fulfilment. Previous winners include Canadian technology lynchpins such as Hootsuite and Shopify.

“We’re thrilled to present some of the country’s top companies and entrepreneurs with an award that recognizes their contributions to the startup community,” said Robert Lewis, Editor-in-Chief of Techvibes. “This year’s awards program was the largest yet, and that reflects the growth in Canadian tech and innovation in 2016."

