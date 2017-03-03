Jos Joore, PhD Co-founder and Managing Director, MIMETAS

The recent progress in the development of 3D models and techniques over the past few years has been significant, including new methods for biodegradable scaffolds, organ-on-a chip structures, or self-assembled organoids. Recently, simple, easily automated workflows, suitable for high-content imaging have become popular.

MIMETAS OrganoPlates® are a novel microfluidic culture platform enabling long-term, membrane-free 3D co-culture models in a microtiter plate format. MIMETAS has developed a large variety of tissue- and disease models, applicable for drug testing and evaluation. The platform is compatible with standard readout equipment, like the ImageXpress® Micro Confocal High-Content Imaging System (Molecular Devices), and is suitable for high-throughput automation.

In this webinar, attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about organ-on-a-chip models in OrganoPlates®, using precise, barrier-free definition of culture matrices and cells in 3D. OrganoPlate® models support cell-cell interaction, unprecedented readouts and quantification. A discussion on this scalable and robust microfluidic platform, supporting up to 96 tissue models on a single plate, can also be expected.

Molecular Devices, who is sponsoring this webinar, has selected Dr. Jos Joore, co-founder and managing director of MIMETAS, to present.

Joore received both a Master’s in Biology and a Doctorate in Developmental Biology from Utrecht University in the Netherlands. He later earned a Master’s in Business Marketing from Eindhoven University of Technology. During his ten-year research career, he worked as a postdoctoral researcher at the Hubrecht Institute in Utrecht and King's College in London. He is a biotech entrepreneur, co-founder of 4 companies with over seventeen years of executive level biotech experience; in his current role he is the co-founder and managing director of MIMETAS.

LabRoots will host this webinar March 7, 2017, beginning at 7 a.m. PT, 10 a.m. ET and 3 p.m. GMT. To learn more about this event, read about the P.A.C.E. and Florida continuing education credits offered, or to register for free, click here.

