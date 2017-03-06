Etheric Networks Expands Direct Peering to Level 3 Communications

Etheric Networks, the Bay Area’s Ultra-High-Speed Internet Service Provider, announced today that they have added Level 3 Communications to their Direct Peering Partner list. Etheric Networks is now directly peered with over thirty Fortune 500 content companies, tier-1 and tier-2 service providers.

Etheric continues to expand their relationships with providers and data centers to provide high-speed, reliable connectivity to the businesses and residents of the Bay Area. Etheric Networks is taking out the middleman by providing their clients with direct connections to the key services they use.

Alexander Hagen, founder and CEO commented, "Our goal, with these agreements, is to do everything we can to make the data path have the lowest latency and jitter we can provide. We are continually developing our algorithms for selecting the fastest path between our clients and the Internet services they want. Our commitment to investing in these peering relationships gives us much more control over the quality of our clients’ network experience."

Vice President of Engineering, David Bigge said, “We wanted to peer with Level 3 because they provide a high-quality, short path to many of the services our clients rely upon. This arrangement provides significant improvements, particularly for our clients who use VoIP. We already see better performance for almost 40% of our traffic.”

Etheric Networks maintains connectivity to data centers throughout Silicon Valley and the Bay Area with their wholly-owned fiber optic network allowing direct routing to more than 50 of the top content and cloud service providers. These peering relationships permit Etheric to deliver a low-latency, low-jitter Internet service through their high-speed licensed microwave backbone to their fixed-wireless subscribers.

About Etheric Networks

