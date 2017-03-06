A Brighter Future for Children Gala Invitation A Brighter Future for Children shows how an organization, no matter how big or small, can host a world class event that has a profound impact on the community.

The Dream Builders Project will host its fourth annual A Brighter Future for Children Charity Gala on Thursday, March 9, 2017, at the Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles, California.

100% of net proceeds from ticket sales, poker buy-ins, silent auction, live auction and donations will go directly towards the Mark Taper-Johnny Mercer Artists Program at Children's Hospital Los Angeles to expand their comprehensive and innovative effort to apply visual arts, music, dance, poetry, and expressive arts in a pediatric medical setting. Art therapy programs have proven to aid in the healing of patients by alleviating pain, accelerating recovery time, decreasing stress and anxiety, improved treatment compliance and communication and more.

This evening of charity will include a celebrity studded red carpet, black ties, silent buys, poker, and hours of live musical entertainment will be enjoyed by 350+ celebrities and other influential personalities who share one common goal - to give back.

Celebrities that will be attending include Joseph Reitman (Money Monster), Ruth Connell (Supernatural), Lotte Verbeek (Outlander, Agent Carter), Tehmina Sunny (Training Day), Tito Ortiz (MMA fighter), Kristen Renton (Sons of Anarchy), Brian Krause (Charmed), Tara Reid (Sharknado), Don Most (Happy Days), Omar Akram (Grammy Award Winner), Tonya Kay (My Crazy Sex), Celeste Thorson (Treasure Hunter) and many more!

“The Dream Builders Project was founded because of my passion for the community, and my determination to create an organization that will make a difference,” says founder, Mayer Dahan. “A Brighter Future for Children shows how an organization, no matter how big or small, can host a world class event that has a profound impact on the community.”

Last year's event raised more than $20,000 and was attended by Ariel Winter (Modern Family), David Arquette (Never Been Kissed), Terrell Owens (Professional NFL Player), Kelli Bergland (Disney's Lab Rats) and Dorothy Wang (Rich Kids of Beverly Hills), Sue Wong (Fashion Designer), Kat Graham (Vampire Diaries), and Sharna Burgess (Dancing with the Stars) David Marciano (Homeland), Colin Egglesfield (All My Children), and Sam Trammel (Vampire Diaries).

Sponsors for this year’s event include Southwest Airlines, Seed Floral, Halston Home, Stella Artois, Tito's Handmade Vodka, The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills, San Diego Chargers, Target, LA Rams, IN-N-Out, and The Magic Castle.

Tickets for A Brighter Future for Children 2017 are still available and can be purchased through Eventbrite at http://www.BFFC2017.eventbrite.com. For more information about sponsorship, special performances, celebrity attendees, or for an interview with the founder of The Dream Builders Project, please contact Lindsey Conger at pr(at)thedbproject(dot)com.