Firewood Marketing has expanded its agency footprint outside of the San Francisco Bay Area by opening new offices in Sandpoint, Idaho and Dublin, Ireland.

The Sandpoint location will provide support for the agency’s financial, payroll and human resources functions, and will be under the leadership of Loni Knepper, Chief Financial Officer. The office is located at 102 South 1st Ave in Sandpoint, Idaho.

The Dublin office will provide local and regional event management support for Firewood’s high-tech client needs across Ireland and the broader Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. Firewood is currently hiring team members to support client programs and management of in-country events, including coordination with client teams, agency teams, and suppliers. The Dublin team will work closely with Christian Hamilton, Senior Vice President, Customer Engagement & Activation at Firewood. The office is located in downtown Dublin, Ireland.

Firewood’s client roster includes Airbnb, Google, Gusto, LinkedIn, Thumbtack and other high-tech brands across Silicon Valley. The agency’s popular embedded model, where it provides marketing teams that work in close collaboration on-site or virtually with clients, has attracted growing interest from companies looking for increased efficiency and effectiveness from their marketing agency partners. Firewood employs more than 115 people across its offices.

“Our flexible approach allows us to take advantage of exceptional talent from outside the Bay Area to support our employees and client needs,” said Juan Zambrano, Co-founder of Firewood Marketing. “The new Sandpoint office offers us greater resources for our business and people operations, and the Dublin location gives us an exciting new way to support our client needs in EMEA, particularly with our in-country event management services for high-tech clients.”

About Firewood Marketing

San Francisco-based Firewood Marketing provides performance-based marketing solutions for a variety of clients, including notable high-tech brands, start-ups, and Fortune 500 companies alike. They partner with clients both through a traditional agency model and through an innovative, embedded approach. Firewood Marketing offers strategy and planning, digital marketing, creative services, and event management. They are a team of dedicated professionals who work hard to deliver above expectations with curiosity that expands far beyond their work. To learn more, visit http://www.firewoodmarketing.com.