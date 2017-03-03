Growing EHR Vendor Moves to Fort Washington

As the company has matured and thrived, we needed to build a new home that will support our employees and growth goals.

OP (Office Practicum), the leading innovator in pediatric-specific practice solutions, has moved its corporate headquarters from Horsham to Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. The move will allow the company to unify operations and provides room for future expansion.

On February 27, OP began moving PA employees to its new headquarters in APEX Fort Washington. Situated on 40 acres, just 16 miles northwest of Philadelphia’s central business district, APEX Fort Washington is a modern office campus with desirable amenities, such as a recently redesigned café, fully-equipped fitness center and a modern conference and training facility.

The expansive offices at APEX Fort Washington give OP the ability to consolidate all of its operations on one floor and promote collaboration between departments. The floor plan offers OP plenty of additional space for future anticipated growth.

“OP grew at an annualized rate of almost 30% over the seven years we spent in Horsham, and we have every reason to believe that success will continue during our seven year commitment to APEX,” said Gregory H. Anderson, CEO of Office Practicum. “As the company has matured and thrived, we needed to build a new home that will support our employees and growth goals.”

OP recently announced record bookings growth in 2016, making it one of the fastest growing electronic health record (EHR) companies in the nation and the market leader among pediatric-specific EHR vendors.

About OP

OP (Office Practicum) is a top ranked provider of electronic health record and practice management software for use in clinical settings. Since 1992, the innovative OP solution has been delivered to over four thousand pediatricians across 48 states and the Caribbean, ranging from solo providers to enterprise groups. The privately held company maintains primary offices in suburban Philadelphia, Cleveland and central California. For more information visit http://www.officepracticum.com.

About the Fort Washington Office Park

The Fort Washington Office Park is the primary center of business and industry in Upper Dublin Township. This 536 acre, mixed-use modern business park is strategically located at the crossroads of the PA Turnpike and PA Route 309, in the heart of suburban eastern Montgomery County and fourteen miles from Center City Philadelphia. This regional commerce center consists of 66 buildings, containing roughly 6 million square feet of commercial space, including Class A office facilities, back-office operations, distribution and manufacturing, hotel, restaurant and recreation uses. Upper Dublin Township has embarked on a major reinvestment program to improve public infrastructure, enhance Turnpike access and add new amenities to benefit local businesses and their employees. More information is available at http://www.upperdublin.net/business-development/fort-washington-office-park-fwop/