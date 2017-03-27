Bobbie Collett Sutton, PhD, MD Medical Dir., Molecular Pathology, Blood Bank and Blood Donor Services The Medical Foundation; Darryl Irwin, PhD Sr Dir., Applications Development Agena Bioscience

Biopsies from non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) generally produce small, heterogeneous samples with limited tumor content in a large background of normal or wild type cells. Despite considerable progress, analytical challenges remain to be resolved, such as the need for reliable detection of low abundance somatic mutations, particularly in small specimens with a low percentage of tumor cells.

In this webinar, speakers will address recent advances, which enable a limit of detection of 1% using iPLEX® HS chemistry on the MassARRAY® System. Attendees will learn how the iPLEX HS chemistry enables detection of mutations as low as 1% allele frequency from heterogeneous solid tumor samples.

Speakers will also share results from two recent clinical research studies, both of which utilized iPLEX HS Panels targeted for the detection of low abundance mutations from pulmonary adenocarcinoma and mCRC samples.

Agena Bioscience, the sponsor of this event, has selected two speakers for this event; Dr. Bobbie Collett Sutton, Medical Director of Molecular Pathology, Blood Bank Services, and Blood Donor Services at The Medical Foundation and Dr. Darryl Irwin, Senior Director of Applications Development at Agena Bioscience.

Sutton received her M.D. and Ph.D. from Indiana University. In addition to anatomic and clinical pathology she is board certified in Blood Banking and Transfusion Medicine, and Molecular Genetic Pathology. She joined The Medical Foundation in 2000 and serves as Medical Director of Blood Donor Services, Blood Bank Services, and Molecular Pathology.

Irwin earned a doctorate degree from the University of Queensland in Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing. He has been leading the Scientific Services and Applications Development operations at Agena Bioscience in Asia Pacific, and more recently in a global capacity, for 9 years. Previously, Irwin led the genotyping division at the Australian Genome Research Facility.

LabRoots will host the webinar April 26, 2017, beginning at 9:00 a.m. PT, 12:00 p.m. ET. To learn more about this event, read about the P.A.C.E. or Florida continuing education credits offered, and to register for free, click here.

ABOUT AGENA BIOSCIENCE

Agena Bioscience develops, manufactures, and supplies genetic analysis systems and reagents, including the MassARRAY® System. The system is a highly sensitive, cost-effective, mass spectrometry-based platform for high-throughput genetic analysis, and is used globally in diverse research fields such as cancer profiling for solid tumors and liquid biopsies, inherited genetic disease testing, pharmacogenetics, agricultural genomics, and clinical research. In the United States, the MassARRAY System is intended for research use only, and not intended for use in diagnostic procedures.

ABOUT LABROOTS

LabRoots is the leading scientific social networking website and producer of educational virtual events and webinars. Contributing to the advancement of science through content sharing capabilities, LabRoots is a powerful advocate in amplifying global networks and communities. Founded in 2008, LabRoots emphasizes digital innovation in scientific collaboration and learning, and is a primary source for current scientific news, webinars, virtual conferences, and more. LabRoots has grown into the world’s largest series of virtual events within the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics community.