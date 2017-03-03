TransAction Cartoon Was Released by Pixel Film Studios for FCPX

Pixel Film Studios - TransAction Cartoon - FCPX Effects This FCPX Transition is made up of all hand drawn animations

TransAction Cartoon is a package of hand-drawn action animations created exclusively for use in Final Cut Pro X. Pick and choose from a variety of action-packed transitions that include hits, whooshes, bursts and more. Easily change the highlights, mid levels and shadows using simple color swabs. Utilize on-screen controls to fully manipulate transitions through position, rotation and scale. TransAction Cartoon’s simplistic style is a perfect complement for any Final Cut Pro X production.

TransAction Cartoon’s package transforms beautiful hand-drawn pictures into wonderfully organic action animations that are fully customizable in Final Cut Pro X. Simply choose a TransAction Cartoon transition and drop it between media clips in the Final Cut Pro X timeline. Viewers will be captivated by this set of action-packed yet simplistic transitions.

TransAction Cartoon users have full control over the look and feel of transitions inside Final Cut Pro X. Users have total control over position, rotation and scale of each transition. After placing a transition, users can manipulate the placement of hand-drawn elements using simple and effective on-screen controls.

Each transition in TransAction Cartoon includes up to three color swabs so that users can have complete control over the look of each transition. Easily adjust highlights, mid levels and shadows of each transition’s animation with precision and ease. Change the default bright hues to a any color combination to change scenes in fantastic style.

TransAction Cartoon was professionally designed to work seamlessly inside of Final Cut Pro X. As a transition effect, each TransAction Cartoon preset may be dragged into the timeline and dropped onto media previewed in real time. Using the published parameters found in the FCPX inspector, editors can make further adjustments with a few clicks of their mouse.

