2017 iaedp™ Symposium Presents World-Class Keynote Speaker Line-Up

The International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp) Foundation’s 2017 Symposium, slated for March 22-26 in Las Vegas, features world-class keynote speakers who will headline this year’s conference.

“There is no other opportunity for professionals in the field to hear all of these speakers in one place. Their collective mission is to share their wealth of experience and discuss their latest research,” said Bonnie Harken, Managing Director at the iaedp Foundation.

The keynote speakers will offer their presentations to the more than 700 eating disorder healthcare providers expected to attend the 2017 Symposium.

The six keynote speakers and their presentations are:



Peggy Orenstein: “Girls & Sex – Navigating the Complicated New Landscape” Peggy Orenstein is the author of The New York Times best-sellers, Girls & Sex, Cinderella Ate My Daughter and Waiting for Daisy as well as Flux: Women on Sex, Work, Kids, Love and Life in a Half-Changed World. Named one of the “40 women who changed the media business in the past 40 years” by The Columbia Journalism Review, Peggy is a contributing writer for The New York Times Magazine and has written for such publications as The Los Angeles Times, The London Times, Slate, Mother Jones, The Oprah Magazine and The New Yorker.

Brian Cook, PhD: “Examination of the Management and Therapeutic Potential of Exercise in Eating Disorders" Dr. Cook has developed an original line of research focused on examining the etiological role, management and therapeutic potential of exercise in eating disorders. His graduate training at the University of Florida and a National Institute of Mental Health funded post-doctoral fellowship at the Neuropsychiatric Research Institute allowed him to train under leading experts in the eating disorder field.

Ovidio Bermudez, MD: “Overview of ARFID: Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder” Ovidio Bermudez, MD, is the Chief Clinical Officer and Medical Director of Child & Adolescent Services at Eating Recovery Center in Denver, Colorado. He holds academic appointments as Clinical Professor of Psychiatry and Pediatrics at the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine and Clinical Professor of Pediatrics at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. He is Board certified in Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine.

Cindy Pikus, PhD: “Overview of ARFID: Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder” Dr. Cindy Pikus has treated children, adolescents and adults with eating disorders for more than 17 years. She currently serves as Clinical Director of Adult Inpatient and Residential Services and Associate Chief Clinical Officer at Eating Recovery Center in Denver.

Elizabeth Eason, PsyD: “Overview of Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder” Elizabeth Easton, PsyD is Clinical Director of Child and Adolescent Services at Eating Recovery Center. As a Licensed Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Easton is a clinician, supervisor, and speaker, specializing in individual, family and group therapy with The Eating Disorders Program, Anxiety and Mood Disorder Outpatient Clinics and General Psychiatry Inpatient Units.

Adrienne Ressler, LMSW, CEDS, Fiaedp; Margo Maine, PhD, FAED, CEDS; and Jancey Wickstrom, AM, LCSW present: “The Illusionists” - A Documentary on the Globalization of Beauty “The Illusionists” is a documentary about the globalization of beauty and examines how global advertising firms, mass media conglomerates and the beauty, fashion and cosmetic surgery industries are changing the way people around the world define beauty and see themselves. The film explores the impact of a commercial culture, targeting children, women and men throughout the world, that thrives on the creation and exploitation of insecurity and self-loathing to promote consumerism. These effects contribute to the risk factors for the development of an eating disorder or disordered eating. A Question and Answer panel led by two eating disorder experts will follow the showing of the film.

Michael Barrett, PhD: “The Competency of Compassion: A Cornerstone of Healing and Recovery” Dr. Michael E. Berrett is a Licensed Psychologist and is CEO and Co-founder of Center for Change, a specialty hospital and program for Eating Disorders. He is the Author of the APA bestseller, Spiritual Approaches in the Treatment of Women with Eating Disorders, and various other books, book chapters and peer review professional journal articles.

About iaedp:

Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals Foundation has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions.