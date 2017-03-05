For the third year in a row, JP & Associates Realtors (JPAR), one of the fastest growing brokerages in the US, celebrated its top producers late last month, Oscars style. The Plano-based real estate firm took over Dallas’ House of Blues for the black-tie occasion, set up a red-carpet arrival, and held a cocktail reception before the ceremony.

The Seppes, so named after JPAR Founder, Broker and Owner Giuseppe Piccinini, is the company’s biggest event of the year. Attendance has grown from one Seppes to the next, with a turnout of almost 700 JPAR agents and guests this year.

“The Seppes is something all agents and staff look forward to,” Piccinini said. “It has turned into a first-class award ceremony, and now in the third year, it has grown bigger and bigger in line with the growth our company, considering JPAR's first award ceremony was in my living room five years ago.”

Set up much like the Oscars, there are two presenters for each award, of which there are around 100, all based on the year’s productivity for the winning agent. With all the glam, drama and music, previous award winners act as presenters, say a few words and present the awards from the actual Seppe trophy for various categories. Awards span from Top Producer to Mentor or Rookie of the Year to the Circle of Excellence Sales awards for exceeding expectations in real estate sales.

“I love seeing the fruit of a year’s worth of hard work come together in one evening as we celebrate our agents’ success,” Piccinini said. “We are all proud of how far we have come and look forward to future events.”

The gala benefited more than just the agents. With a successful raffle, the event raised up to $5,700 in support of The Samaritan Inn, a shelter and comprehensive program that teaches self-sufficiency and life skills to meet the needs of individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

After the awards, guests enjoyed door prizes, the value of which came to around $20,000. Prizes included a year of free transactions, a trip to Mexico, and various electronics and other door prizes. Live music by Emerald City Band had the crowd up and dancing in between hors d'oeuvres.

“The Seppes is an amazing party I look forward to every year,” said grand prize winner and JPAR broker associate Kevin Jones. “Getting all dressed up and rolling out the red carpet in all ways just like the Oscars. This year, I won free Transactions for a whole year, the grand prize. That's a very expensive prize for the company to give away, and I've just never seen a company that takes care of their agents and acknowledges their success and accomplishments like JP and Associates.”