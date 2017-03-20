Mirage Marble & Granite has earned the home service industry’s coveted Angie’s List Super Service Award, reflecting an exemplary year of customer service to members of the local services marketplace and consumer review site in 2016.

This achievement is particularly significant as Angie’s List experienced unprecedented member growth in 2016. More than 1.6 million consumers, many of whom were eager to quickly hire highly qualified service pros, joined Angie’s List after the company added a new, free membership tier.

“Companies that can meet higher demands without missing a beat in their exemplary performance standards truly do stand apart from their peers,” said Angie’s List Founder Angie Hicks. “Only a fraction of the Remodeling companies in Phoenix-metropolitan area were able to do it.”

Angie’s List Super Service Award 2016 winners have met strict eligibility requirements, which include an “A” rating in overall grade, recent grade, and review period grade. The SSA winners must also be in good standing with Angie’s List, pass a background check and abide by Angie’s List operational guidelines.

Bujor Balog, owner of Mirage Marble & Granite, said, "On behalf of everyone here, we are honored to receive this 2016 Super Service Award. This is the fourth year that we’ve received the Super Service Award and it wouldn't have been possible without our wonderful customers and vendors. Thank you for making this possible."

For more than 21 years, Angie’s List restricted access to its verified reviews to consumers who paid membership fees. When the company removed that barrier, some companies worried that the new, non-paying members would not be as engaged as members of the past. Experience has shown, however, that these newly added members are just as engaged – across all age groups – as prior members. Also, because the company continues to adhere to its review verification process, there has been no degradation of review quality.

“The biggest change at Angie’s List is that we are connecting even more consumers to high quality service professionals,” Hicks said. “And that’s good for everyone.”

###

Since 2006, Mirage Marble and Granite LLC has established a reputation for excellence when it comes to stone design, fabrication, and installation. With over 200 five-star reviews, they are a family business that is built on the principles of hard work, honesty and integrity. Mirage Marble & Granite has won consumer awards from Angie’s List for four consecutive years and also has an A+ rating form the Better Business Bureau. For more information visit http://www.mirageaz.com