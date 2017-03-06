New Stem Cell Therapy Offers Astonishing 70% Stroke Recovery Rate!

TeleHealth Medical Group is pleased to announce the formal introduction of their stroke recovery guarantee program. This unique rehabilitation program is the first of its kind across the globe, and promises to be a ground-breaking development for the future of stroke treatment. As per this guarantee, patients that do not clinically improve after the program will have the option to repeat the program or claim complete refund.

The therapeutic value of stem cells is now well established in the medical fraternity. Stem cell regenerative therapy has already helped thousands of patients around the world recover from a wide variety of degenerative disorders including stroke.

TeleHealth Medical Group has taken a holistic approach to stroke recovery utilizing a combination of stem cell replacement therapy and IV supplements to help the body heal and regenerate faster. Another important components of this program in addition to the stem cell replacement and nutritional supplementation is the comprehensive rehabilitation program. Instead of focusing only on the brain, it looks to treat the entire body after a thorough examination of the patient’s past and current health issues to improve connectivity and relearning of damaged pathways.

The comprehensive rehabilitation program from TeleHealth Medical Group is a three month long process that involves three visits to the clinic per week. In general, each of these sessions lasts between ninety minutes and two hours.

Some of the key components of the therapy include:



Brain mapping to measure future progress: The patient’s assessment starts by painless mapping of their brain. This is done using a cap with many electrodes that measure the brain wave activity.

Brain training to build new pathways: This is done to fortify the neural pathways in the brain like tiny roadways. When stroke damages these roadways, brain training helps the brain build new ones. Virtual reality games are implemented to help patients improve their brain function.

Personalized virtual and extended reality rehab program: Every patient is unique, and they can personalize their V.R. rehab program. Part of the rehabilitation uses Wii games to help reprogram the brain, and hand-eye coordination helping balance.

The on-site sessions have a duration of about an hour, and take place three times a week with a lot of homework targeted towards daily reinforcement of the lessons learned. Self-guided home therapy sessions are offered three times a day, each of approximately ten minutes. This therapy has become a patient-friendly cloud-based automated system that is less expensive and very mobile.

The program is currently priced at $32,500.00 payable upon initiation. Most importantly, regardless of the type of stroke, the extent of disability, or the other illnesses of the patient, TeleHealth Medical Group promises to honor the clinical improvement guarantee.

An extraordinarily high percentage of the patients of TeleHealth Medical Group have regained mobility, speech and their lives, after undergoing their therapy. One of the earliest beneficiaries of this cutting-edge stroke treatment technique, Robert F. stated, “ I found the services provided by the TeleHealth Medical Group to be on the highest professional level. My experiences with Dr. Seth Camhi and Dr. Bryn Henderson have far exceeded my experiences with any previous medical group. I found their knowledge of the medical field to be exceptional. I highly recommend the TeleHealth Medical Group.”

About TeleHealth Medical Group: TeleHealth Medical Group is an innovative group of multifaceted clinicians dedicated to optimizing patient outcomes by individualizing and tailoring treatments to meet each patient’s needs. All patients are monitored to optimize and enhance the outcome of the numerous treatments offered. TMG has revolutionized the medical field by introducing and applying stem cells to many types of therapies.