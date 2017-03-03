Qorus Announces New Feature Updates for Office 365 Add-Ins

Qorus Software Qorus has created an innovative suite of tools to help businesses take productivity to the next level.

Qorus, the company that helps organizations be more efficient when creating business-critical documents, has released new features for its suite of add-ins designed to help Microsoft Office 365 business users connect their content to the places they work.

The add-ins allow users to find their best content in Microsoft OneDrive for Business and SharePoint Online without leaving the email, document or presentation they’re working in.

Ray Meiring, CEO of Qorus, said, “These solutions are designed to reduce time spent looking for content to add to pitches, proposals, reports and emails. We wanted to make it as easy as possible for busy employees, especially those in sales and marketing roles, to find and share their best content.”

The add-ins won third place for Best User Interface in the Office App Awards at the Microsoft Ignite conference in October 2016.

“The Qorus add-ins for Office 365 are a great example of how partners are working to extend the power of our solutions. Qorus has created an innovative suite of tools to help businesses take productivity to the next level,” said Rob Howard, Director, product marketing, Office 365 for Microsoft Corp.

Watch the Qorus explainer video: http://bit.ly/2m0zJlZ

RECENT FEATURE UPDATES



Connect to OneDrive for Business -

Users can now easily find and reuse great content from both OneDrive for Business and SharePoint Online while working in Word, PowerPoint and Outlook.

Compose PowerPoint presentations in minutes -

Teams can easily find and choose slides from PowerPoint presentations your organization already stores and manages in OneDrive for Business and SharePoint Online and then use them to compose new PowerPoint presentations in minutes.

To see the other new features, visit: https://helpcenter.qorusdocs.com/hc/en-us/sections/202160429-Support-and-New-Release-Announcements

SIMPLE ADD-INS THAT ACCELERATE INTERNAL PROCESSES

Once installed from the Office Store, the add-ins appear on the ribbon in Word, PowerPoint and Outlook, creating a “portal” directly to content libraries. Users can then insert documents or content sections at the click of a button.

A free version of Qorus is available. For a full list of features and to compare free and subscription plans, visit https://pages.qorusdocs.com/pricing-and-planning.

To download a free trial, visit the Office store at http://bit.ly/2lIna0b.

ABOUT QORUS

Qorus helps organizations create business critical documents more efficiently and accurately. Our software is incredibly powerful but highly intuitive and very easy to use. Even the most non-technical users can quickly create accurate, personalized and compliant documents like proposals, contracts, RFPs, pitches and reports.

Qorus runs on Microsoft Azure and integrates with Microsoft Office to enhance document productivity.

To learn more about the benefits of Qorus and Office 365, visit http://bit.ly/2lbfgJY