Shoppers Stop, India’s leading fashion retailer, partners with Riversand, an innovative leader and visionary in PIM and MDM solutions, for its Master Data Management solution.

Riversand’s MDMCenter will create end-to-end value to Shoppers Stop to strengthen its omnichannel play. The procurement team will gather data and digital content from Shoppers Stop’s vendors through a standardized process; Merchandising will be able to quickly grow the portfolio of private and exclusive brands with rich content for every product feature, etc., upon deployment of the new MDM solution.

Versatile data modeling capability and Data Governance rules to enforce data stewardship will ensure that Shoppers Stop provides its customers with the highest-quality of data visible across all the channels. Riversand’s MDMCenter will also help Shoppers Stop consolidate, view, manage and govern its loyalty customer data across business formats i.e. Shoppers Stop, Crossword and HyperCITY. This 360-degree view of a customer’s entire relationship cycle and interactions will provide Shoppers Stop with tremendous amounts of rich insights.

Mr. Govind Shrikhande, Customer Care Associate & Managing Director, Shoppers Stop Ltd. said “Shoppers Stop understands that consumers expect consistency in product data and brand experience across all points of interaction. We believe Riversand’s solution will provide the foundation for Master Data Management and scale in line with our aggressive business growth and omnichannel vision”.

“Riversand’s MDMCenter was the Master Data Management solution of choice for us. Throughout the rigorous selection process, Riversand was able to clearly demonstrate that they were the ideal one-stop solution: from onboarding data from vendors to providing accurate product information across online, offline, e-commerce, and mobile platforms”, said Anil Shankar, Customer Care Associate & Vice President - IT, Shoppers Stop Ltd.

“We are proud to welcome Shoppers Stop to the growing community of Riversand retail clients. Riversand’s solution will help consolidate, manage and govern their products, customers and reference data across Shoppers Stop and their other sister companies. We look forward to this partnership and are excited to be a part of their omnichannel strategy”, said Upen Varanasi, Co-Founder and CEO of Riversand.

As Muku Ramani, GM of Riversand’s India Operations observed, “Riversand has continued to gain momentum in PIM and MDM market and we are excited to make inroads into the Indian Retail market. We are proud to be contributing to the strategic initiatives of Shoppers Stop, the leaders in their industry segment ”.

About Shoppers Stop

Shoppers Stop Ltd., a pioneer in modern retailing in India, has been promoted by K Raheja Corp. Group (Chandru L. Raheja Group), one of the leading groups in the business of real estate development and hotels in the country. Shoppers Stop Ltd along with its subsidiaries Crossword Bookstores Ltd and Hypercity Retail (India) Ltd; and Joint Venture Companies Timezone Entertainment Pvt. Ltd and Nuance Group (India) Pvt. Ltd. operates more than 57.38 lacs sq ft in the country.

Shoppers Stop and its associate companies are involved in retailing through department stores, specialty stores, entertainment zones and large hypermarkets. Visit https://www.shoppersstop.com for more information and follow us @shoppersstop on Twitter

About Riversand

Riversand is an innovative leader in master data management. It provides a single, integrated, scalable, and robust multi-domain MDM platform that caters to a variety of use cases across multiple verticals. In addition, Riversand offers specific solutions, such as Vendor Portal, Spare Parts Management, Material Master, GDSN on-boarding, Media Asset Management, Print Publishing, and more. Riversand provides accelerated time-to-market, increased sales, improved order accuracy, reduced costs, and enhanced customer service. Visit Riversand.com for more information, and follow us @riversandmdm on Twitter.