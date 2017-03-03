“Both teams were phenomenal,” said MHS Career and Technical Education Director Dave Curry. “Our students represented our school and community with exceptional poise and professionalism.”

Milton Hershey School’s® Mock Trial Team earned the school’s second consecutive District 1 Championship in the Statewide Mock Trial Competition, sponsored by the Pennsylvania Bar Association Young Lawyers Division.

“Both teams were phenomenal,” said MHS Career and Technical Education Director Dave Curry. “Our students represented our school and community with exceptional poise and professionalism.”

The team defeated Cumberland Valley High School on March 1 to capture the championship title. Contributing to the team’s victory, senior Josi Daugherty won the “best advocate” award while junior Samantha Morrison-Wynn was named “best witness.”

Each mock trial has a strong educational emphasis and provides a forum for students to learn about the law, the legal system and court procedures, as well as improve their basic skills such as listening, reasoning and the ability to think on their feet.

The MHS team includes seniors Chiemela Anyanwu, Olivia Cabrera, Elijah Conniff, Josi Daugherty and Calvin Long, juniors Celeste Bobro, Susanna Compare, Lily Hilaman, Samantha Morrison-Wynn and Katie Muir, and sophomores Nicholas Bell, Yahya Bey and Gabrielle Symons.

The student teams argue both sides of a case in a courtroom before a judge. Students take on the roles of attorneys, witnesses, plaintiffs and defendants, with lawyers and community leaders serving as jurors. These juries decide the winner in each trial based on the presentation of the case and the team’s ability to follow court rules.

Nearly 300 teams from across the state compete in the mock trial competition.

Milton Hershey School’s team will advance to the Regional Semifinals on Monday, March 13 in Lancaster. They will take on the District 3 champion.

Members of the Mock Trial Team participate in the Law, Public Safety & Security pathway of the award-winning MHS Career and Technical Education (CTE) program. The CTE program encourages students to explore career options and accelerates their growth by giving them tailor-made instruction with the ability to work in their chosen career path. Students are able to choose from 11 different career pathways to better prepare them for future success.

Find more information about the MHS Career and Technical Education program at mhskids.org.

