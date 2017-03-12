Spring is Almost Here & so is the 2017 Home Garden & Green Living Show

Our 42nd Show will be a three day event March 17th – 19th at the US Cellular Center. The longevity of the show can be credited to its appeal to anyone looking to remodel, renovate their home or learn more about energy efficiency and green living topics. “We will have lots of informative and fun attractions like the YMCA Healthy Living Mobile Kitchen, live appearances by the Asheville Tourist’s mascot, Ted E Tourist, large water features, electric vehicles & workshops focused on home, garden and healthy living,“ says show owner and producer Tim Alexander. This show has something for everyone of all ages!

For a list of show attractions and seminars: visit https://www.greenasheville.com/

For more information or media inquiries contact:

info(at)homegardenandgreenlivingshow.com

828-255-2526

About the WNC Home, Garden and Green Living Show:

The 42nd Annual WNC Home & Garden and Green Living Show has everything you need to refresh your home, explore the latest green living trends and enjoy educational opportunities. The premier green living event will be held at the U.S. Cellular Center in downtown Asheville March 17-19, 2017. As the longest running and most attended WNC Home Show, it will feature nearly 200 exhibitors with products and services for the home and garden as well as 40 seminars and workshops with topics ranging from homesteading, green living, sustainable gardening and everything in between! To join this event or for more information, visit https://www.greenasheville.com.

Tickets are available on the show website: https://www.greenasheville.com or at the U.S. Cellular Center (formerly the Civic Center) Box Office, website, and on sale during the event hours. All tickets include daily seminars and workshops.