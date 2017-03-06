Playwire’s reputation for building innovative, superior advertising technology solutions was a key driver in my decision to join the team.

Playwire Media, the largest online representation firm for reaching gaming and entertainment enthusiasts online, today announced the addition of Will Cohen to its senior leadership team in the role of Senior Vice President, Product Management and Marketing. In this new position, Cohen will be responsible for leading all of Playwire Media’s product and marketing business for the company’s gaming and entertainment clients, including GameStop, Activision and more.

“Playwire’s reputation for building innovative, superior advertising technology solutions was a key driver in my decision to join the team,” said Cohen. “I look forward to leveraging my experience with some of the world’s largest brands and retailers to deliver high-performing products for Playwire’s impressive roster of clients and partners.”

Prior to joining Playwire Media, Cohen served as Vice President of Mobile at Triad Retail Media for companies such as WalMart, eBay, Sam’s Club, CVS, Kohl’s, Staples and many other Fortune 500 retailers and brands. He also led and managed a mobile advertising network that he built for Triad. Prior to Triad, Cohen was the founder of the music marketing platform, SongSway.

“We are thrilled to welcome Will to the Playwire team,” said Jayson Dubin, CEO, Playwire. “His experience in creating and leading successful mobile campaigns for some of the world’s biggest brands and retailers will help us further deliver on our promise to drive quality impressions with maximum monetization to our brand and publishing partners.”

About Playwire Media

Playwire Media is a full-service digital innovation partner that leverages online advertising and proprietary technologies to build publishing brands in the gaming and entertainment verticals. Ranked by comScore as the largest rep firm for reaching gaming and entertainment enthusiasts online, their three publishing brands (GameZone Group, NowPlaying Entertainment, and Kids Club) provide a well-rounded digital entertainment offering for advertisers looking to target their audiences during their online leisure activities.

Playwire Media’s family of digital entertainment websites is one of the largest in the world, comprised of more than 70 industry-leading brands. The exclusive nature of the company’s relationship with their partners allows them to provide highly customized, site-specific, and channel-wide advertising solutions for publishers and marketers alike. The company’s community has over 250 million unique visitors monthly in all 195 countries. Playwire Media is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida and has business operations and satellite offices around the globe. For more information, please visit http://www.playwiremedia.com and on Twitter @playwire.