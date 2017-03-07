MayoSeitz Media Celebrates 20th Anniversary

“We are most proud of our long-term partnerships and our people. We have fortunately been blessed with terrific clients and a staff that is second to none,” said Ray Mayo.

MayoSeitz Media, today one of the largest independent media agencies in the U.S., is celebrating its 20th anniversary of its creation on March 7, 1997. The media was created with just two clients—CarSense and Century Cable Communications. Shortly thereafter, they began partnerships with NovaCare, Comcast SportsNet, The Philadelphia Phillies and Visit Philadelphia. Interestingly, all these early clients remain part of their roster today, with the exception of Century, which was absorbed in a merger.

The agency has now grown from its modest beginnings and is pushing 50 employees and an impressive client portfolio. From their original “office” (in Jon’s Seitz's basement), the agency is now housed in the Hillcrest Corporate Center in Blue Bell, PA.

“We are most proud of our long-term partnerships and our people. We have fortunately been blessed with terrific clients and a staff that is second to none,” said Ray Mayo.

“Media as we knew it has dramatically changed. Today, it is not about whether the media being considered is traditional, digital or otherwise. It’s more about engaging with our client’s audiences at the time and place when decisions are made, whenever and wherever that may be,” said Jon Seitz.

MayoSeitz Media is one of the leading independent media agencies in the United States. MayoSeitz is one of a handful of independent media agencies to qualify and be accepted to the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A’s), the leading industry association. MayoSeitz Media clients include VISIT PHILADELPHIA®, Subway, Dietz & Watson, Comcast SportsNet, Philadelphia Phillies, Penn Medicine, Sunoco, Stripes® Convenience Stores and Trex, among many others. For more information please visit http://www.mayoseitzmedia.com.