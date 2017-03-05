Planning for a Lifetime®

The Forbes ranking rates thousands of female wealth advisors with a minimum of seven years’ industry experience. Lee ranks 47th of her peers who were recognized for the quality of their practice.

For 37 years Lee has been a steward to her clients and staff while remaining fiercely independent, acting as a fiduciary in everything she does. According to Lee, "At United Asset Strategies we always put our clients first. We are committed to exceptional service and prudent, disciplined daily money management. It is an honor to be recognized as one of the Top Women Wealth Advisors on the Forbes list." United Asset Strategies develops, implements and monitors sophisticated money management strategies, retirement and estate planning in order to allow their clients to focus on what matters most to them and their families.

For the complete list and more, visit: http://www.forbes.com/top-women-advisors