Omnivore, the cloud-based universal API shrinking the gap between restaurants, developers and suppliers, is proud to announce the integration of its platform with Custom Business Solutions’ (CBS) NorthStar Order Entry Point of Sale system, the industry’s first cloud-based restaurant point of sale (POS) system.

Developed for the restaurant industry nearly six years ago, NorthStar Order Entry provides an omni-channel system for guests and servers to more efficiently place orders while managing security, improving speed of service and enhancing the guest experience, all managed from the cloud.

The partnership, launched in early 2017, creates the ultimate set of POS and customer service measurement tools, allowing operators to deploy the latest app technologies and maximize revenue opportunities by increasing customer engagement. By integrating with Omnivore, CBS NorthStar users will have access to a rapidly expanding marketplace of apps designed to drive better insight into operations and more efficient customer service. The marketplace allows restaurants to seamlessly test and activate different applications, and to compare performance results side by side.

“This new partnership with Custom Business Solutions will help to provide new insight into operations, and ultimately, better value to customers,” said Omnivore CEO and Co-Founder Mike Wior. “With Omnivore enabled, NorthStar’s Order Entry system provides operators access to third party apps from delivery, reservations and payment to loyalty and gifting applications, all through a single integration point. Our partnership creates immense new opportunities to drive customer engagements and to increase revenue potential as a result.”

Omnivore’s unique universal API connects a retailer’s POS with a host of new technologies via a single integration, bridging the disjointed digital divide that is stunting growth across the industry. Through the platform, a growing number of restaurants, no matter their size, are discovering apps to help them better connect with consumers. Through an online exchange, Omnivore provides restaurants and suppliers with quick and easy activation of digital solutions, helping to foster more rapid growth and increase bottom line profit.

”This partnership with Omnivore adds another layer in the value proposition behind NorthStar, giving restaurant operators an increased array of easy-to-use tools to better run their business,” said Art Julian, founder and CEO of Custom Business Solutions. “Omnivore is changing the way restaurant operators can access and maximize technologies, and together our offerings create an ideal answer for restaurant operators in search of optimization.”

“Our proven universal API allows restaurants to realize significant savings by presenting them with technology solutions many didn’t even know were possible,” said Wior. “Partnering with CBS NorthStar is the latest step in our mission to shift thinking across the restaurant technology landscape. We look forward to the opportunity to grow to the next level together.”

ABOUT OMNIVORE

Revolutionizing the worlds of hospitality and retail, Omnivore connects a retailer’s point-of-sale (POS) with new technologies, driving engagement through the full lifecycle of the consumer experience. Omnivore’s cloud-based platform enables a single integration through their API, seamlessly facilitating the connections to POS systems now and into the future. The platform helps restaurants discover apps for payment, reservations, delivery, loyalty, analytics and more to connect with millions of consumers around the world. Omnivore enables access to real-time, quality consumer level point of purchase intelligence. Located in the San Francisco Bay area, Omnivore is a privately held company. For more information, please visit omnivore.io.

ABOUT CUSTOM BUSINESS SOLUTIONS

Since 1994, the advanced software solutions offered by Custom Business Solutions have helped numerous hospitality professionals to operate their businesses more profitably. Restaurant operators and their guests have benefited from CBS’s NorthStar suite of products that enhance the dining experiences. CBS also offers a range of support services such as after-hours help desk capabilities. Custom Business Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, CA with offices throughout the Western United States. For more information, visit http://www.cbsnorthstar.com.

