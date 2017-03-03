PolyScience's temperature control solutions

PolyScience, a leading manufacturer of remarkably responsive temperature control solutions for laboratory, chemical, medical, industrial and plastics use worldwide for over 50 years will be exhibiting at PITTCON 2017 (Booth 5224). This year, McCormick Place in Chicago, IL will be the host city for the exhibition running March 5th through March 9th.

PolyScience is well known for its comprehensive line of award-winning liquid temperature control solutions® which includes circulating water baths, low-temperature coolers, recirculating chillers, and general purpose water baths. Among the products that PolyScience will have on display at PITTCON are a line of innovative circulating baths that incorporate ergonomic and technological advances such as swiveling control heads that provide a 180° viewing radius, phenolic bath tops that remain cooler at high temperatures and highly intuitive user-interfaces that make life in the lab more productive and efficient. Our redesigned line of general purpose water baths are the economical choice for baths that reach set point significantly faster and with less energy consumption than competitive models. Other PolyScience products being demonstrated include 6000 Series chillers with Cool Command® and WhisperCool® Environmental Control technology, which lower energy consumption and reduce operating noise.

For more information on PITTCON 2017, visit http://pittcon.org/

For more information on PolyScience, visit http://www.polyscience.com, call 1-800-229-7569 (outside the US call 847-647-0611), or email info(at)polyscience(dot)com