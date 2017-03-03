AASA and Hobsons Launch National Scholarship Competition

Hobsons, the company behind Naviance, and AASA, The School Superintendents Association, today announced the Redefining Ready! National Scholarship 2017. The scholarship competition allows students to tell the world why they are college, career, and life ready through a 30-second social media video. Fifteen students will win scholarships ranging in value from $1,000 to $10,000.

“We are pleased to partner with Hobsons on a campaign that will have a positive impact on students who are driven by ideas and inspired by innovations,” said Daniel A. Domenech, executive director, AASA. “In the digital world we live in, it is only fitting that students who are interested in participating in the competition will be asked to do so through a social media platform. We are also pleased to launch this initiative at our National Conference on Education, an annual gathering that convenes hundreds of superintendents—our nation’s premier thought leaders in public education.”

The scholarship is part of a national initiative to develop new indicators of college and career readiness that go beyond standardized test scores. Launched last year at the AASA’s national conference, Redefining Ready! introduced new research-based metrics to more appropriately assess whether students are prepared for success in college, career, and life. The campaign—led by school superintendents—has put forth new metrics to define a student’s ability to succeed beyond high school. Those metrics include participation in Advanced Placement courses, completion of Algebra II, early college credits, industry credentials, attendance, and community service.

“Test scores only tell part of a student’s story. Research indicates that there are many more dynamic experiences that demonstrate a student’s ability to succeed beyond high school,” said Stephen M. Smith, President and Chief Product Officer at Hobsons. “We’re looking forward to shining a spotlight on the meaningful ways students are preparing for college and careers, and to hearing directly from students what readiness looks like.”

The Redefining Ready! National Scholarship Contest is open to high school seniors. To apply, students must upload a 30-second video to Twitter and complete an official application. One national winner will be named along with seven regional winners and seven regional runners-up.

Application details and deadlines will be available soon at http://www.redefiningready.org.

Hobsons helps students identify their strengths, explore careers, create academic plans, match to best-fit educational opportunities, and reach their education and life goals. Through our solutions, we enable thousands of educational institutions to improve college and career planning, admissions and enrollment management, and student success and advising for millions of students around the globe. Hobsons works with more than 12,000 schools, colleges, and universities and serves more than 13 million students.

AASA, The School Superintendents Association, founded in 1865, is the professional organization for more than 13,000 educational leaders in the United States and throughout the world. AASA’s mission is to support and develop effective school system leaders who are dedicated to the highest quality public education for all children. For more information, visit http://www.aasa.org.