Panasonic designed the FZ-A2 Android tablet based on extensive end-user input and thus ensured that it had the correct combination of features, performance, and durability at an affordable price.

Group Mobile, a rapidly expanding premiere provider of innovative, full service mobile technology solutions has extended its product offerings to include the new fully rugged Toughpad FZ-A2 from Panasonic, an industry leader in reliable and innovative rugged mobile computers. The Panasonic Toughpad FZ-A2 is equipped with powerful enterprise grade class features, and comes with the Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system and Android for Work’s enterprise security built-in. The Toughpad FZ-A2 is the ideal rugged tablet solution for field workers, warehouse and distribution, retail, and home healthcare workers required to meet HIPAA standards for enhanced data and privacy protection.

“Group Mobile is excited to offer this new fully rugged FZ-A2 Android tablet from Panasonic to our customers," said Stephanie Kreitner, Executive President of Group Mobile. "Panasonic designed the FZ-A2 Android tablet based on extensive end-user input and thus ensured that it had the correct combination of features, performance, and durability at an affordable price. The FZ-A2 fully rugged tablet enables mobile employees, such as field supervisors, utility workers, home healthcare workers, emergency responders, field service and delivery people, and other mobile professionals to work with greater efficiency.”

“Our customers rely on mobile technology to make their jobs easier and more efficient,” said Brian Rowley, Vice President of Marketing and Product Management, Panasonic System Communications Company of North America. “We are continually innovating to develop rugged tablets and laptops that can meet the needs of today’s increasingly diverse mobile workforce. The FZ-A2 is the ultimate tablet for mobile field work that will continue to evolve with our customers’ needs and work requirements.”

The Toughpad FZ-A2 fully rugged tablet is purpose-built with a 10.1-inch, 800nit, 10-point capacitive touchscreen display, the Toughpad FZ-A2’s bright imagery will suit anything from indoor warehouse or hospital use, to mobile workers required to work in direct sunlight. The fully rugged Toughpad FZ-A2 is powered by an Intel x5-Z8550 processor running at 1.44GHz for fast and superior performance. Weighing in just under two pounds, the Toughpad FZ-A2 rugged tablet is light weight for easy portability in the field making it an ideal mobile solution for workers in demanding environments.

Select one of three custom integrated configurations each equipped with optional features, including an integrated barcode reader for retail kiosk or warehouse and distribution applications, a Smart Card Reader for enhanced security, and an additional USB port for increased peripheral device connections. The Toughpad FZ-A2 promises a long battery life of up to 9 hours with a hot-swappable battery option for long days in the field.

The optional forklift or vehicle mount and desktop cradle accessories, combined with the tablet’s thin, portable ability, provide the flexibility for mobile workers to use the tablet as a handheld or mount the device for delivery and route driving. The Toughpad FZ-A2 rugged tablet provides greater expandability with Panasonic’s industry leading reliable connectivity for mobile workers who need dependable and quick access to data or the ability to process documents in the field.

The Panasonic fully rugged FZ-A2 Android tablet can be ordered from Group Mobile today. To learn more, visit: https://groupmobile.com/panasonic-toughpad-fz-a2.html or call toll free 866-RUGGED8 (1-866-784-4338).

About Group Mobile

Group Mobile, a wholly owned subsidiary of Form Holdings, headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, serves customers world-wide. Group Mobile is a rapidly expanding and growing and innovative full end-to-end solution provider of rugged mobile hardware, lifecycle services, system integration, hardware service support, pre-and post-deployment, break-fix, warranty repair, customer support helpdesk and more — all constructed to solve pressing problems and ensure our customers are receiving exceptional value, return on investment and a trusted long-lasting partnership. Group Mobile has mastered the true challenges of mobility through understanding the key elements required for a successful mobile deployment — hardware, connectivity, data and customer back-end network infrastructures.