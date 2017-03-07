DTT Featured in Leading Business News Publication

DTT's Las Vegas Office We employ a dedicated team that currently conducts over 25,000 audits a month, and that number continues to grow.

Los Angeles, CA | DTT’s revolutionary loss prevention technology was recently profiled in Business Review USA as a leading restaurant theft detection system. Business Review USA produces a variety of digital technology, finance, leadership, and marketing content to help c-level executives stay up-to-date on important operational issues impacting global business sectors.

With the current economic and political climate, loss prevention has moved into the spotlight due to its impact across various operational areas of a business, including cash handling and theft prevention, risk mitigation, safety, and security. DTT’s core services include an enterprise management portal, cloud-based video storage, POS integration, and store auditing, which uncovers detrimental activity including transaction fraud, potential liability issues, lack of employee productivity, and flawed customer service.

“We employ a dedicated team that currently conducts over 25,000 audits a month, and that number continues to grow,” explains Vic Herrera, DTT CTO. “DTT hit a one-million-audit milestone in December 2015, and we’re on track to hit two million in the next couple of years. We constantly refine the system and add new features based on feedback from clients on our Steering Committee, who represent around half a million restaurants and retail establishments across the nation. DTT is doing a lot of amazing work, and it’s only going to get better as we continue to grow and take on new opportunities.”

Originally concentrated on fast food restaurants, DTT has adapted their services over the years to target table service, fine dining, specialty retail, and most recently, convenience stores. Major clients include franchisees and corporate stores from brands such as Burger King, Subway, Yum! Brands, Krispy Kreme, 7-Eleven, Edible Arrangements, and Steven Alan.

About Business Review USA

Business Review USA is a leading digital media source of news and content for C-level executives focused on business and industry-specific news throughout the United States. Through its digital magazine, online website, daily news and weekly e-newsletter, Business Review USA helps executives stay up-to-date with the most fundamental operational issues in demanding and ever more competitive global business sectors. For more information, visit http://www.businessreviewusa.com.

About DTT

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, DTT provides digital video surveillance solutions to the hospitality and specialty retail industries. DTT was founded in 1999 by Sam Naficy, leveraging the power of emerging digital technology to support the needs of a broad base of clientele. Since first launched, DTT has equipped, serviced and supported more than 35,000 clients. Every day, software provided by DTT protects trillions of dollars in assets and oversees nearly 2 million employees. Some of the world’s most popular and respected restaurant brands use DTT including McDonald’s, SUBWAY®, Dairy Queen, Burger King, Dunkin Brands, Taco Bell, KFC, Auntie Anne’s, and Potbelly Sandwich Works, to name a few. Please visit http://www.dttusa.com for more information.