Pearson Announces SXSWedu Conference 2017 Lineup

Today, Pearson announced its lineup for SXSWedu 2017, as part of its “Inspiring Brighter Futures” theme for the conference. The theme highlights innovative emerging technologies that help to increase access to effective and affordable digital learning experiences, create better outcomes for learners, and equip individuals with the skills and qualifications they need for employment. Company experts, partners and industry thought leaders will deliver interactive presentations on topics, such as transitioning to digital and models for affordability and success, AR/VR and learning, Augmented Intelligence-based virtual tutoring, how human and machine intelligence is being used to identify the skills that will be needed for employment in the year 2030, learner-centered design, and alternative credentials in the workforce.

WHAT: SXSWedu, March 6-9, Austin Convention Center, 500 E Cesar Chavez Street,

Pearson Lounge.

WHO: With an audience reflecting K-12 and higher education administrators, educators, business and industry, government and non-profit, and students, the seventh annual SXSWedu conference brings together a uniquely diverse community of education stakeholders who are passionate about the future of teaching and learning.

PEARSON PRESENTATION SCHEDULE:

Higher Education Hub – March 8 – JW Marriott, Griffin Hall

12:30 – 1:00 PM – Using Holographic Learning to Improve Student Success in the Classroom and the Workforce – Mark Christian, global director, Immersive Learning, Pearson

2:00 – 2:30 PM – AI-Based Virtual Tutoring goes to College – Dr. Angie McAllister, senior vice president, Personalized Learning, Pearson

Emerging Technology and Employability Lounge – March 8 – JW Marriott, Brazos Room

11:00 – 12:00 PM – Forecasting Future Jobs: The Most Important Conversation in Education – J.D. LaRock, J.D., Ed.D., executive director, Office of the President, Northeastern University; Mary V.L. Wright, senior director, Demand Side Engagement and Analytics, Jobs for the Future.org; Charles Leadbeater, senior fellow, British National Endowment for Science Technology and the Arts, visiting fellow at Oxford University’s Said Business School and the Young Foundation; and Amar Kumar, senior vice president, Pearson

12:30 – 1:30 PM – Transitioning to Digital: Models for Affordability and Success – Mark Goodner, lead business analyst – IU eTexts, Teaching and Learning Technologies, University Information Technology Services (UITS), Indiana University; Ellen Edwards, executive director, Strategic Partnerships, Pearson

2:00 – 3:00 PM – Using Holographic Learning to Improve Student Success in the Classroom and the Workforce (Demonstration) – Mark Christian, global director, Immersive Learning, Pearson; Sharon Decker, Ph.D., RN, FSSH, ANEF, FAAN, associate dean for Simulation, professor in the School of Nursing, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

3:15 – 4:15 PM – Intelligence Unleashed: An Argument for AI in Education (and why it matters for employability) – Wayne Holmes, lecturer in the Institute of Educational Technology (IET) at The Open University; Dr. Angie McAllister, senior vice president, Personalized Learning, Pearson; J.D. LaRock, J.D., Ed.D., executive director, Office of the President, Northeastern University; Laurie Forcier, Director, Thought Leadership, Pearson

4:30 – 5:30 PM – AI-Based Virtual Tutoring goes to College – Dr. Angie McAllister, senior vice president, Personalized Learning, Pearson; Wayne Holmes, lecturer in the Institute of Educational Technology (IET) at The Open University

Panel Picker Presentations

March 6 – 12:30 – 1:30 PM – JW Marriott - Salon E – A Turning Point: Scaling Dynamic Education

March 6 – 1:30 – 3:30 PM – JW Marriott - Room 203-204 – Design Your Own Learning App (in Just 2 Hours!)

March 6 – 2:00 – 3:00 PM – Austin Convention Center - Room 16AB – Separating hype from reality: AR/VR and learning

March 6 – 3:30 – 4:30 – Hilton Austin Downtown - Salon C – A workforce shift to alternative credentials

March 8 – 2:00 – 3:00 PM – Hilton Austin Downtown - Salon C – Transgender Student Rights in K-12 Education

For more information, visit this website.

Follow @PearsonNorthAm and use #inspiringteachers and #SXSWedu17 to join the conversation.

###

Pearson is the world’s learning company, with expertise in educational courseware and assessment, and a range of teaching and learning services powered by technology. Our mission is to help people make progress through access to better learning. We believe that learning opens up opportunities, creating fulfilling careers and better lives. For more, visit http://www.pearson.com.