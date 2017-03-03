Trident University International Launches Community Outreach Portal

Scences from the recent Operation Gratitude event at Trident's campus. For Trident, student success isn’t solely about graduation and career advancement. It’s about leading by example and instilling the importance – and fulfillment – of giving back. - Travis Allen, Trident President & CEO

Trident University International (Trident) today announced the launch of a community outreach portal, including local and national events sponsored by the 100% online university.

“For Trident, student success isn’t solely about graduation and career advancement. It’s about leading by example and instilling the importance – and fulfillment – of giving back,” stated Travis Allen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Trident University. “I’m proud of the efforts of our staff, faculty, students and alumni, and will continue to make community service a top priority at Trident.”

The site will feature such regular Trident-sponsored events as community blood drives, food drives and back-to-school supply drives. With nearly 80% of the student/alumni body either active duty, veterans, dependents, or serving in the National Guard, the University makes it a priority to take part in a variety of military-focused events.

The Trident Military Assistance Center (TMAC), Trident’s virtual center that provides dedicated support for the military community, has sponsored several of these initiatives. TMAC sponsored events include Operation Gratitude, a letter-writing campaign for deployed military members and first responders, and the University’s continued involvement with Snowball Express’ “Walk of Gratitude” in Fort Worth, TX. Snowball Express is dedicated to enriching the lives of children who have lost a parent on active duty.

“Trident has a long-time commitment to educating and supporting the men and women of our military, and our active participation in these events allows us to give back and convey our deepest gratitude for their service and sacrifice,” said Esmeralda Silva, Vice President of Outreach and Strategic Alliances.

While the site currently focuses on Trident-sponsored events, there are plans to also feature the individual service efforts of staff, faculty, students, and alumni. Additionally, a list of volunteer opportunities will be added in the near future.

