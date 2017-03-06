I hope that my book will inspire others to find their own narrative and empower them to build the innovative solutions we need to uplift our communities.

Main Street Project’s Chief Strategy Officer, Reginaldo Haslett-Marroquin, will be a guest lecturer at Augsburg College on March 22, followed by a special reception from 4 to 6 p.m. At the event, Haslett-Marroquin will read from his new book, “In The Shadow of Green Man” followed by a Q&A discussion on his story and his vision of regenerative agriculture. The event will also include a dinner featuring chicken raised using Main Street Project’s innovative poultry-centered regenerative agriculture system.

The event is open to the public and will be held at the Student Art Gallery located in the Christensen Center on Augsburg’s campus (720 22nd Ave S., Minneapolis 55454). Sponsors of the event include Main Street Project, Organic Consumers Association, Seward Community Co-op and Augsburg College.

“Today’s students are our future, and I am honored to have the privilege of sharing my story with them,” said Haslett-Marroquin. “I hope that my book will inspire others to find their own narrative and empower them to build the innovative solutions we need to uplift our communities.”

About the Book

“In the Shadow of Green Man” tells the story of how after witnessing firsthand the human suffering caused by unjust and environmentally destructive farming practices, Haslett-Marroquin set on a path of helping people lift themselves up through poultry-centered farming. He has applied these indigenous practices to the innovative system that is now the heart of Main Street Project’s work.

About Reginaldo Haslett-Marroquin

A native Guatemalan, Haslett-Marroquin received his agronomy degree from the Central National School of Agriculture, studied at the Universidad de San Carlos in Guatemala and graduated from Augsburg College with a major in international business administration and a minor in communications.

As chief strategy officer of Main Street Project, Haslett-Marroquin’s focus is on the development of multi-level strategies for building a regenerative agriculture system that delivers social, economic and ecological benefits. He leads Main Street Project’s engineering and design work and currently oversees the implementation of restorative blueprints for communities in the United States, Mexico and Guatemala.