Auger & Auger Announces Winner of 2017 Disabled Scholar Award

Auger & Auger Law is proud to announce Francesca “Frankie” Holborn the winner of the $1,000 Spring 2017 Disabled Scholar Award. Frankie, a native of Murrieta, Calif., has dealt with cerebral palsy and limited vision for all of her life. Yet, instead of letting her disabilities hold her back, she has instead used them to improve the lives of those around her.

Early on, Frankie learned that she would never be able to play sports or participate in other activities. Yet, she knew there was still a way for her to do the things she loved.

When Frankie was in high school, she became involved with the Youth Leadership Foundation Camp in Sacramento for teen leaders with disabilities. It was there she realized that every person faces difficulties, and it is how those challenges are handled that make a person great. Shortly after, she began volunteering for EQUU8, a program that provides therapy for children with disabilities through the use of horseback riding.

With these experiences, Frankie realized she wants to help children with disabilities understand that their challenges do not have to keep them down. She is now a student at Western Oregon University and majoring in psychology while minoring in special education. Once she completes her bachelor’s degree, she plans to pursue a master’s degree in those same fields. Ultimately, Frankie wants to become a therapist for children with disabilities.

In addition, Frankie plans to create a support group for children and teenagers with disabilities. She lives by one mantra: “I can do anything until proven otherwise.” Frankie gives every experience a chance, and she refuses to let her disability define her.

Herb Auger, founding partner at Auger & Auger, says: “We are immensely proud to award this scholarship to Frankie. She has a bright future of making the world a better place, and we are glad we can help her achieve her goals.”

About Auger & Auger

Auger & Auger is a Charlotte-based litigation firm serving the Carolinas for over 25 years and now representing victims of dangerous drugs and medical devices nationwide. The firm believes in an aggressive results-oriented approach that maximizes the awards their clients receive.