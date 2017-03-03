Civicom continues to make an impact in the UK as it further shares its range of solutions for market researchers as an exhibitor at Insight Show 2017.

Dubbed “the UK’s largest dedicated event,” the Insight Show is a widely attended gathering of market research experts and exhibitors. In “nurturing the market research ecosystem,” the Insight Show showcases networking opportunities for insight analysts and solution providers, as well as an agenda that boasts of sessions covering the latest developments in global market research as well as expectations in industry innovation, including tapping into today’s technologies such as the utilization of social media behavior and even virtual reality content.

As a global leader in marketing research facilitation, Civicom continues to develop a competitive suite of solutions by taking part in insight-filled sessions with knowledge experts. Civicom also aims to strengthen its industry presence in the UK and Europe in meeting with prospects and clients at the event. Maria Huab, Civicom’s Regional Account Manager for the UK, along with Rebecca West, Civicom’s Global Vice President for Marketing Research Services, will be attending the conference. Everyone is encouraged to know more about Civicom’s services by visiting their booth located at Stand No. IB106.

About Civicom Marketing Research Services

Civicom Marketing Research Services offers many options to enhance the research process for marketing research professionals. Civicom is the global leader in facilitating telephone and web-enabled IDIs and Focus Groups using Civicom CyberFacility®. Civicom also offers Civicom Chatterbox®, an asynchronous research platform for online communities and bulletin boards, plus the Civicom ThoughtLight™ Mobile Insights App, a qualitative mobile tool for collecting richer in-the-moment insights, and offering geolocation plus off line accessibility for places where there is no data connection. Civicom ThoughtLight™ works with both iOS and Android and is a useful tool for shopper insights, audio diaries and patient journeys.

Civicom operates in over 96 countries and offers extensive translation services for marketing researchers, as well as transcription services through TranscriptionWing™, and respondent recruiting through CiviSelect™. All of these services are available in Spanish, as well as English, and multiple other languages.

Civicom Marketing Research Services continues to be at the forefront of innovation and new strategies in marketing research, actively participating in various conferences and networks that engage in developing new techniques with the latest technologies globally. Civicom Marketing Research chooses to be as dynamic as it is innovative; always listening to and acting on clients’ ideas and requests as they see fit. This kind of relationship has paved the way for the development and roll-out of new services.

Civicom is known among its clients for dedication to service quality and for the company’s motto “Your Project Success Is Our Number One Priority.”

To learn more, email Civicom® at inquire(at)civi.com or call +1-203-413-2423.